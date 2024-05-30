F1 24 game includes a track that's no longer on the Formula 1 schedule
By Asher Fair
The Champions Edition of the new F1 24 video game was released on Tuesday, May 28, and the Standard Edition of the Formula 1 fan-favorite game for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S is scheduled to be released on Friday, May 31.
The game, which was developed by Codemasters and published by EA Sports, is the 17th entry in Codemasters' F1 series, and it holds the license for both the Formula 1 and Formula 2 championships.
Three-time reigning world champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull is on the cover of the Champions Edition, while seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes, Charles Leclerc of Ferrari, and Lando Norris of McLaren share the cover of the soon-to-be released Standard Edition.
F1 24 includes extra Formula 1 circuit
Unlike in each of the last four Formula 1 seasons, there have been no cancelations of any scheduled Grands Prix yet in 2024.
For example, last year's schedule was set to break the all-time record with 23 races, but the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola Circuit was canceled due to flooding.
In fact, there were initially supposed to be 24 races on the 2023 calendar, but the Chinese Grand Prix at Shanghai International Circuit was canceled for the fourth year in a row as a result of COVID-19-related restrictions as well.
But Imola and Shanghai were both still included in the F1 23 game, just as they are this year. Both tracks have already hosted Formula 1 races in 2024, for the first time since 2022 and 2019, respectively.
Unsurprisingly, all 24 tracks on this year's schedule are included in the F1 24 game, and there is one other bonus circuit, one which has also been included in recent years.
Portugal is back in F1 24
Algarve International Circuit is back in the game for another year, despite the fact that the 15-turn, 2.91-mile (4.683-kilometer) road course in Portimao, Algarve, Portugal has not hosted the Portuguese Grand Prix since 2021.
It was added to the Formula 1 schedule in 2020 and 2021 as a result of other races being called off due to the pandemic. The track was a late addition to F1 2021, and it was included in both F1 22 and F1 23 as well.
Unfortunately, Circuit Paul Ricard, which was retained as a bonus circuit in last year's game after the French Grand Prix was removed from the calendar following the 2022 season, is not back in F1 24.
There are no new tracks in this year's game for the first time since F1 2019. Last year saw the addition of Las Vegas Strip Street Circuit and Losail International Circuit, the hosts of the Las Vegas Grand Prix and the Qatar Grand Prix, respectively.
Losail had been on the calendar in 2021, but it was a late addition resulting from the pandemic. As it did not host a race in 2022 due to the FIFA World Cup, it only made its video game debut in 2023.