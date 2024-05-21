Formula 1: Imola race quietly marked the end of an era
By Asher Fair
For the first time since Sky Sports acquired the rights to Formula 1 race weekend broadcasts from the BBC back in 2012, an occasion that now took place a whopping 250 races ago, a Formula 1 Grand Prix was contested without David Croft serving as the lead announcer this past Sunday at Imola Circuit.
Croft, whose absence during the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix was the first of three scheduled absences throughout the record-breaking 24-race 2024 season, was replaced by Harry Benjamin in Italy.
Benjamin, the leader of last year's Sky Sports F1 Kids broadcast, has made quite the name for himself in the world of commentary over the last few years, and he did a commendable job filling such big shoes.
A Formula 1 race without David Croft: the end of an era (sort of)
Fortunately for Formula 1 fans, the iconic "it's lights out and away we go!" line isn't leaving the sport for good.
It was announced before the season began that Croft is also scheduled to miss the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring on Sunday, June 30 and the Azerbaijan Grand Prix at Baku City Circuit on Sunday, September 15. Benjamin is set to return to fulfill the same role during both of those Grand Prix weekends.
Since his broadcasting career began back in 1998, the only race Croft had ever missed was the 2007 European Grand Prix at the Nürburgring, due to the birth of his son.
Croft is set to be back this weekend, however, for the Monaco Grand Prix, which is set to be broadcast live on ABC from the iconic Circuit de Monaco beginning at 8:55 a.m. ET on Sunday, May 26. If you have not yet begun a free trial of FuboTV, do so today and don't miss any of the action!