Formula 1: Imola Grand Prix not being broadcast on ABC or ESPN
By Asher Fair
Two weekends ago, the Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome became the first race of the 2024 Formula 1 season to be shown live on ABC as opposed to ESPN or ESPN2.
The Miami Grand Prix was the first of five races on ABC's schedule throughout the 24-race calendar after three races were shown live on ESPN and two were shown live on ESPN2.
But action is set to return to ESPN2 this Sunday with the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola Circuit. This weekend's 63-lap race around the 21-turn, 3.05-mile (4.908-kilometer) Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari road course in Imola, Emilia-Romagna, Italy is the third of seven races on ESPN2's schedule for 2024.
Imola Grand Prix being shown on ESPN2
Beyond this weekend, there is just one more race scheduled to be shown on ESPN2 before early November, that being the British Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit on Sunday, July 7.
The only other three races set to be shown on ESPN2 this season are the Sao Paulo Grand Prix at Interlagos Circuit on Sunday, November 3; the Qatar Grand Prix at Losail International Circuit on Sunday, December 1; and the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit on Sunday, December 8.
The next two races on the schedule, the Monaco Grand Prix at Circuit de Monaco on Sunday, May 26 and the Canadian Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on Sunday June 9, are set to be shown live on ABC.
ESPN's next race is scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 23, that being the Spanish Grand Prix at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. The current stretch of four straight races not on ESPN is the longest of the year.
Tune in to ESPN2 at 8:55 a.m. ET this Sunday, May 19 for the live broadcast of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix from Imola. This race was wiped off the calendar in 2023 due to flooding, so 2021 and 2022 winner Max Verstappen of Red Bull is the two-time reigning winner of the event. If you have not yet started a free trial of FuboTV, do so now and don't miss it!