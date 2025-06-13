The F1 driver who must leave his team at all costs, before it's too late

Having lost the Formula 2 championship in such heartbreaking fashion last season, there were doubts about Isack Hadjar’s probability of success in Formula 1. Those doubts grew stronger after the French-Algerian driver spun out of the Australian Grand Prix, leaving him in tears after his series debut with Racing Bulls.

Since then, Hadjar has been stunningly good. The 20-year-old has made himself a strong choice as this season’s best rookie driver, even outperforming the likes of Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli. As such, his name has been brought up as a possible second Red Bull driver next season alongside Max Verstappen.

Not many expected Hadjar to outperform Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda this season, not only during those drivers' stints at Racing Bulls but also in the second Red Bull seat, but his consistency has been making headlines over the last few races. However, there is a growing yet ironic concern, since that success has vaulted him into consideration for a Red Bull "promotion".

Hadjar must depart Red Bull if another team comes calling

Driving for Red Bull, the best team in Formula 1 over the last few years, is something that no driver views lightly. But driving the team’s second car alongside Verstappen has not had pleasant results, even dating back to the middle of Sergio Perez's 2023 season.

While the exact reasons are unknown, speculation suggests the car is geared in such a way that the Dutchman's style allows him to get the most out of it, while everybody else is left struggling.

The Sky Sports F1 team have warned Hadjar of a promotion up to Red Bull, even going so far as labeling it a potential career-destroying one. They seemingly want him to sign anywhere else once his contract with Racing Bulls is up.

The warnings are necessary, as the second Red Bull car has not had nearly the success of Verstappen, regardless of the driver. The fact that they have had three different drivers over the last half-season illustrates that performance deficit.

Perez's struggles in 2024 cost Red Bull a third straight constructor championship. Lawson had a very rough start to 2025 and was replaced very quickly. Now Tsunoda is also struggling and performing worse than he did with the sister team, and he too is likely to get replaced come 2026. There's a saying that the seat is “cursed”, which is why Hadjar should heed this warning.