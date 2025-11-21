Ferrari boss unleashes on Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton in completely unfair rant

The Brazilian Grand Prix was a very difficult one for Ferrari, with both Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton recording DNFs. Leclerc endured accidental contact from Kimi Antonelli on his side after an aggressive move from Oscar Piastri on the Italian. Hamilton sustained damage on lap one and carried it until the halfway point before retiring from the race.

John Elkann expressed his disappointment in the team after the double DNF in Sao Paulo, yet instead of focusing on what actually transpired, he delivered a message that appeared to be aimed at Leclerc and Hamilton.

He said that they should talk less and focus more on driving, alluding to the pair not being as focused as they should be.

While Elkann’s comments were meant to be more constructive, even if critical, they came across the wrong way and sparked a lot of media attention. The Ferrari chairman, despite his heavy involvement within the team, appears to lack an understanding in some areas.

The criticism is too harsh toward Ferrari's drivers

Through all of Ferrari’s failures over the past few seasons, Leclerc has remained absolutely committed to the project and has trusted the team for nearly seven full years now. Hamilton has been providing documents to Ferrari engineers for ideas he may have for improving the car.

It appears quite unfair to say the drivers should talk less when their level of commitment is still high. If anything, Leclerc’s patience with Ferrari has been justifiably dwindling, and it could end up being why he leaves the team in the near future.

Elkann also praised the Ferrari engineers, noting the car’s improvement in performance. While it may be good for morale, it may not be entirely accurate, as the SF-25 is clearly not as competitive as the SF-24 and has been either the third or fourth fastest car this season during most races. The team finished second in the 2024 constructor standings, just behind McLaren.

Still, the fact that it was the double DNF which sparked Elkann’s comments was bizarre, considering the fact that the result was largely out of the drivers' control. While the Ferrari chairman’s disappointment from 2025 is valid, it has clearly not been directed at the right individuals.