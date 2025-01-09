Former Formula 1 star linked to NASCAR seat in 2025 'bold prediction'
By Asher Fair
It's safe to say that Daniel Ricciardo's run as a Formula 1 driver officially reached its conclusion following the 2024 season, his 14th season in the sport.
Ricciardo initially left Red Bull after the 2018 season to join Renault, where he spent two underwhelming seasons before moving to McLaren. Despite insisting in 2022 that he would be back with McLaren in 2023, he was dropped a year early and faced the possibility of never again competing at the pinnacle of motorsport.
But the eight-time Grand Prix winner was extended a Formula 1 lifeline by Red Bull in 2023 when they signed him to become their "third driver", and that opportunity put him back on the grid with sister team AlphaTauri as the replacement for the struggling Nyck de Vries toward the midpoint of the season. He retained his seat with the team (now RB) for 2024.
Ricciardo, however, suffered a fate similar to that of de Vries in 2024, with his struggles resulting in him being replaced by Liam Lawson before the season ended. Though Cadillac reportedly had interest in including Ricciardo in their initial Formula 1 driver lineup for 2026, he seems to have shut the door on any Formula 1 return.
But what he hasn't done is shut the door on a return to racing.
Ricciardo has always been a massive NASCAR fan, specifically of the late Dale Earnhardt. He even got to drive a Dale Earnhardt vintage car, the 1984 No. 3 Wrangler Chevrolet Monte Carlo, in 2021 ahead of the United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Ricciardo used the No. 3 during his Formula 1 career, and his number font closely resembled that of the Intimidator's No. 3.
Fox Sports recently put out 25 bold predictions for 2025, and all sports were considered. NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass contributed two of those bold predictions, and one is that Ricciardo will make a move to NASCAR, and for more than just a one-off appearance.
"Daniel Ricciardo comes to NASCAR in more than just a one-off move. Riccardo currently is unemployed, and his fandom of NASCAR is well-documented. Yeah, for the most part he has poured cold water on any significant NASCAR chatter. But to see his smile driving a Dale Earnhardt Sr. vintage car a few years ago showed just how much he loves the sport. Plus there would be teams and sponsors that want him racing stock cars. And that's not to mention the fans, who would eat it up. If NASCAR can find a way to get this done, it should do it."- Bob Pockrass, Fox Sports
It looks as though all 36 chartered entries will be driven by full-time drivers in 2025, which would be a first in the charter era (2016 to present). But that doesn't mean the door is closed.
Trackhouse Racing stands out as a possibility for the 35-year-old Australian. With the Justin Marks and Pitbull-owned team having resurrected their PROJECT91 initiative, which was dormant in 2024, for the Daytona 500 by adding the No. 91 Chevrolet for four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves, it is not hard to imagine them running this entry on a part-time basis throughout the season like they did in 2023.
The whole idea behind the initiative was to give internationally renowned race car drivers the opportunity to compete in the Cup Series, and Ricciardo certainly fits the bill. The pairing would make a lot of sense on many levels.
But would he be able to put aside his fear of oval racing and suit up for several select stock car events? Could he perhaps put together a road/street course deal? Could the Xfinity Series and/or Truck Series also be in play?
Pockrass also predicted that 2016 Indy 500 winner Alexander Rossi will win the Indy 500 in his first attempt with Ed Carpenter Racing, a team that are always fast at Indianapolis Motor Speedway but have not yet managed to claim the ultimate prize.