Former NASCAR Cup winner out after just one year with new team

In somewhat of a shocking turn of events, Harrison Burton and AM Racing have confirmed that they have decided to mutually part ways following the conclusion of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series (soon-to-be O'Reilly Auto Parts Series) season. Four races remain on this year's playoff schedule.

The team clarified that Burton was not "fired", per se, implying that the decision originated from the Burton camp. One would have to assume that, if that's the case, he has something bigger and better lined up for the 2026 season, and if so, it stands to reason.

Burton has been by far the team's best full-time driver since their 2023 entry into the Xfinity Series. Former Truck Series champion Brett Moffitt placed 17th in the 2023 championship standings with a top finish of fourth place and eight other top 10 finishes, while Hailie Deegan finished no higher than 12th in 17 races in 2024 before being dropped mid-season.

What's next for Harrison Burton?

Burton spent three years with Wood Brothers Racing in the Cup Series from 2022 to 2024, and despite struggling, he became the first driver to spend three consecutive full seasons with the team since Ricky Rudd from 2003 to 2005.

Still, Burton was informed of his impending fate before the 2024 season ended, and he learned that he would be replaced by Josh Berry behind the wheel of the No. 21 Ford in 2025.

All he did afterward was end the team's seven-year search for their 100th all-time win at Daytona International Speedway, locking himself into the playoffs for the first time despite a last-place finish in total points.

In his return to the Xfinity Series, where he spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons competing full-time for Joe Gibbs Racing, he has excelled this year, especially considering he has competed for a relatively young and smaller operation in AM Racing.

The four-time series winner racked up two top five finishes, including a top finish of third place at Rockingham Speedway, and seven other top 10 finishes in the regular season to clinch a playoff spot on points, and had it not been for the fuel pickup issue in his No. 25 Ford during the round of 12 finale at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, he had a good chance to advance to the round of 8.

An announcement on Burton's 2026 plans is presumably forthcoming, as is one regarding AM Racing's future driver lineup plans.