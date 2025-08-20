NASCAR Xfinity Series will not exist once the 2025 season ends

And just like that, there will be no more "Yeah, just want to thank my guys, they've given me a car as fast as Xfinity 5G Mobile" during NASCAR driver interviews.

At the beginning of the 2025 NASCAR season, it was announced that Xfinity's deal with the sport as a Premier Partner of the Cup Series would continue through the 2026 season.

The 2026 season is set to mark the seventh year of the sport's current Premier Partner model. Xfinity, Coca-Cola, and Busch Light have been there from the start, while GEICO departed after 2024 and was not replaced.

However, it was also announced that Xfinity would end their deal as the title sponsor of NASCAR's second-highest national series, which has been known as the Xfinity Series since 2015.

Xfinity out as NASCAR series title sponsor

Beginning in 2026, there will be no more Xfinity Series, as a new title sponsor has been announced: O'Reilly Auto Parts.

The NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series is officially set to go into effect on Thursday, January 1, 2026, and the season is scheduled to begin at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 14.

The series has had a title sponsor since its inception in 1982. From 1982 to 2007, Anheuser-Busch held the naming rights, and the series was known as the Budweiser Late Model Sportsman Series in 1982 and 1983, then the NASCAR Busch Grand National Series from 1984 to 2003, and then the NASCAR Busch Series from 2004 to 2007.

In 2008, Nationwide took over, and the series was known as the Nationwide Series from 2008 to 2014. From 2015 until now, the series has been known as the Xfinity Series.

Considering how resistant many NASCAR fans are to certain sponsor-related name changes, whether it's a race track or a race name or even a series name, you can probably expect the series to continue to be referred to as the Xfinity Series.

To this day, there are fans who still call it the Busch Series, and while a deepening of O'Reilly Auto Parts' long-standing relationship with NASCAR is both commendable and significant, there is absolutely no reason to expect that to change.

All Xfinity Series races, including this Friday night's Wawa 250 at Daytona, are set to be shown live on the CW Network