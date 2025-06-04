NASCAR track undergoes major change that fans would like to ignore

Atlanta Motor Speedway, which hosted the second NASCAR Cup Series race of the 2025 season back in February, has officially been renamed to EchoPark Speedway for sponsorship reasons.

The four-turn, 1.54-mile (2.478-kilometer) high-banked Hampton, Georgia oval, which was repaved and reconfigured into a mini-superspeedway before the 2022 season, has been on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule since 1960, and this isn't its first name change. The track had been known as Atlanta International Raceway from 1960 to 1990.

But the renaming of Atlanta Motor Speedway means one thing: fans are still going to call it Atlanta Motor Speedway.

We have seen this before with other track name changes. For instance, World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway is still Gateway Motorsports Park to most fans, and when Phoenix Raceway (formerly Phoenix International Raceway) was known as ISM Raceway, nobody actually called it that.

Expect the same thing for Atlanta Motor – okay, EchoPark – Speedway.

Even looking at something like the NFL, traditional stadium names, even certain sponsorship-influenced names, tend to stick. For instance, Heinz Field will always be Heinz Field, not Acrisure Stadium. And you simply can't tell Pittsburgh Steelers fans anything different.

Ironically, EchoPark Speedway isn't the host of either Cup Series race featuring EchoPark as the title sponsor.

The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix was contested at Circuit of the Americas in early March, and the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400, which used to be contested at Texas Motor Speedway, is set to be contested at Dover Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 20 following a rare sponsor switch.

Atlanta's February race was known as the Ambetter Health 400.

EchoPark Speedway is scheduled to host the Quaker State 400 available at Walmart on Saturday, June 28, with TNT Sports set to provide live coverage beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET. This race is the first of five races on the schedule for the first ever in-season tournament.