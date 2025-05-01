Though some of the dates have been reshuffled, both Dover Motor Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway are still on the regular season schedule during the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. But the title sponsors of those two races have swapped places for the 2025 season.

In 2023 and 2024, the race at the four-turn, 1-mile (1.609-kilometer) high-banked Dover, Delaware oval was known as the Wurth 400. Wurth is a worldwide wholesaler of fasteners, screws, and screw accessories.

From 2020 to 2022, the points race at the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Fort Worth, Texas oval had been known as the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500, and it was known as the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 in 2023 and 2024 when the race's distance was reduced.

AutoTrader is an American online marketplace for car buyers and sellers, and EchoPark Automotive serves a similar purpose for pre-owned cars, trucks, and SUVs.

But in 2025, those sponsors have swapped places.

Dover's race is now known as the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400, and Texas' race is now known as the Wurth 400 presented by Liqui Moly.

Dover's race, which is set to mark the continuation of the longstanding partnership between the two car sales companies, has been moved until later in the season, as it is scheduled to be race number four of the five-race in-season tournament on TNT Sports this summer. It is scheduled to take place on Sunday, July 20 after it took place in late April last year.

As for Texas, its race is scheduled to take place this weekend after taking place in mid-April last year, and that race is set to be broadcast live on Fox Sports 1 (FS1).

Both tracks used to host two points races per season, but neither has hosted more than one since 2020, when Dover hosted a regular season doubleheader and Texas hosted a race in both the regular season and the playoffs.

Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin is the reigning winner at Dover. Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott is the reigning winner at Texas, and aside from his preseason Cook Out Clash victory at Bowman Gray Stadium in February, he hasn't won since.

Sunday's Wurth 400 presented by Liqui Moly is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 from Texas Motor Speedway starting at 3:30 p.m. ET.