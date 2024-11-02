Beyond the Flag
Fansided

Formula 1: 2024 Brazil qualifying updates, full starting lineup

The third and final race of Formula 1's second tripleheader of the 2024 season is scheduled to take place at Interlagos Circuit on Sunday.

By Asher Fair

Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Formula 1
Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Formula 1 / Vince Mignott/MB Media/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

The third and final race of the second of three tripleheaders on the record-breaking 24-race 2024 Formula 1 schedule is scheduled to take place this Sunday at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, better known as Interlagos Circuit.

The Sao Paulo Grand Prix, formerly (and still more commonly) known simply as the Brazilian Grand Prix, is scheduled to be a 71-lap race around the 15-turn, 2.677-mile (4.308-kilometer) road course in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Aside from Lewis Hamilton's epic drive from P10 to the top of the podium in 2021, which also included a drive from P20 to P5 in the preceding sprint race when the sprint race still determined the Grand Prix starting lineup (before he was penalized five positions), it has been 17 years since this race was won by a driver who did not start on the front row. Kimi Raikkonen won it from third on the grid in 2007.

The race was contested 15 times from 2008 to 2023, with the 2020 race having been canceled. On nine occasions, it was won by the polesitter, and on five, it was won by the driver who started on the opposite side of the front row. Red Bull's Max Verstappen won it from pole last year after doing the same in 2019.

2024 Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Full starting lineup

Check back for a full starting lineup

Drivers

No. 1 - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

No. 30 - Liam Lawson, RB

No. 4 - Lando Norris, McLaren

No. 10 - Pierre Gasly, Alpine

No. 11 - Sergio Perez, Red Bull

No. 14 - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

No. 16 - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

No. 18 - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

No. 20 - Kevin Magnussen, Haas

No. 22 - Yuki Tsunoda, RB

No. 23 - Alex Albon, Williams

No. 24 - Zhou Guanyu, Sauber

No. 27 - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas

No. 31 - Esteban Ocon, Alpine

No. 43 - Franco Colapinto, Williams

No. 44 - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

No. 55 - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari

No. 63 - George Russell, Mercedes

No. 77 - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber

No. 81 - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Q1 - Advanced

Q1 - Eliminated

Q2 - Advanced

Q2 - Eliminated

Q3 - Results

Next. Formula 1 World Championship Standings. Formula 1 World Championship Standings. dark

ESPN2 is set to provide live coverage of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix from Interlagos Circuit starting at 11:55 a.m. ET this Sunday, November 3. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss it!

feed

Home/Formula 1