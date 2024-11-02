Formula 1: 2024 Brazil qualifying updates, full starting lineup
By Asher Fair
The third and final race of the second of three tripleheaders on the record-breaking 24-race 2024 Formula 1 schedule is scheduled to take place this Sunday at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, better known as Interlagos Circuit.
The Sao Paulo Grand Prix, formerly (and still more commonly) known simply as the Brazilian Grand Prix, is scheduled to be a 71-lap race around the 15-turn, 2.677-mile (4.308-kilometer) road course in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Aside from Lewis Hamilton's epic drive from P10 to the top of the podium in 2021, which also included a drive from P20 to P5 in the preceding sprint race when the sprint race still determined the Grand Prix starting lineup (before he was penalized five positions), it has been 17 years since this race was won by a driver who did not start on the front row. Kimi Raikkonen won it from third on the grid in 2007.
The race was contested 15 times from 2008 to 2023, with the 2020 race having been canceled. On nine occasions, it was won by the polesitter, and on five, it was won by the driver who started on the opposite side of the front row. Red Bull's Max Verstappen won it from pole last year after doing the same in 2019.
2024 Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Full starting lineup
Check back for a full starting lineup
Drivers
No. 1 - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
No. 30 - Liam Lawson, RB
No. 4 - Lando Norris, McLaren
No. 10 - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
No. 11 - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
No. 14 - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
No. 16 - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
No. 18 - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
No. 20 - Kevin Magnussen, Haas
No. 22 - Yuki Tsunoda, RB
No. 23 - Alex Albon, Williams
No. 24 - Zhou Guanyu, Sauber
No. 27 - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
No. 31 - Esteban Ocon, Alpine
No. 43 - Franco Colapinto, Williams
No. 44 - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
No. 55 - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
No. 63 - George Russell, Mercedes
No. 77 - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber
No. 81 - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
Q1 - Advanced
Q1 - Eliminated
Q2 - Advanced
Q2 - Eliminated
Q3 - Results
ESPN2 is set to provide live coverage of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix from Interlagos Circuit starting at 11:55 a.m. ET this Sunday, November 3. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss it!