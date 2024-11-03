Formula 1: 2024 Interlagos qualifying updates, full starting lineup
By Asher Fair
Saturday's qualifying session for Sunday's Sao Paulo Grand Prix at Interlagos Circuit was rained out, and the session was moved to early Sunday morning.
The traditional three-round, knockout-style qualifying session is still set to be used to determine the starting lineup for this 71-lap race around the 15-turn, 2.677-mile (4.308-kilometer) Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace road course in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
The race itself has been moved up from 11:55 a.m. ET to 10:25 a.m. ET as well, in anticipation for more precipitation throughout the afternoon.
World championship leader Max Verstappen of Red Bull is still set to take a five-position grid penalty after his team fitted a new engine, exceeding the season's quota.
2024 Interlagos: Full starting lineup
1st - Lando Norris, McLaren
2nd - George Russell, Mercedes
3rd - Yuki Tsunoda, RB
4th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine
5th - Liam Lawson, RB
6th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
7th - Alex Albon, Williams
8th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
9th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
10th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
11th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber
12th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
13th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
14th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
15th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
16th - Oliver Bearman, Haas
17th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
18th - Franco Colapinto, Williams
19th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
20th - Zhou Guanyu, Sauber
Q1 - Advanced
1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
2nd - Alex Albon, Williams
3rd - George Russell, Mercedes
4th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine
5th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB
6th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
7th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
8th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
9th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
10th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
11th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
12th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
13th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber
14th - Liam Lawson, RB
15th - Lando Norris, McLaren
Q1 - Eliminated
16th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
17th - Oliver Bearman, Haas
18th - Franco Colapinto, Williams
19th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
20th - Zhou Guanyu, Sauber
Q2 - Advanced
1st - Lando Norris, McLaren
2nd - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
3rd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
4th - Liam Lawson, RB
5th - Alex Albon, Williams
6th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
7th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine
8th - George Russell, Mercedes
9th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
10th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB
Q2 - Eliminated
11th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber
12th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
13th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
14th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
15th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
Q3 - Results
1st - Lando Norris, McLaren
2nd - George Russell, Mercedes
3rd - Yuki Tsunoda, RB
4th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine
5th - Liam Lawson, RB
6th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
7th - Alex Albon, Williams
8th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
9th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
10th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
