Formula 1: 2024 Interlagos qualifying updates, full starting lineup

Qualifying for Formula 1's Sao Paulo Grand Prix at Interlagos Circuit is scheduled to take place Sunday morning at Interlagos after Saturday's rainout.

By Asher Fair

Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris, McLaren, Interlagos, Formula 1
Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris, McLaren, Interlagos, Formula 1 / Clive Mason/GettyImages
Saturday's qualifying session for Sunday's Sao Paulo Grand Prix at Interlagos Circuit was rained out, and the session was moved to early Sunday morning.

The traditional three-round, knockout-style qualifying session is still set to be used to determine the starting lineup for this 71-lap race around the 15-turn, 2.677-mile (4.308-kilometer) Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace road course in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The race itself has been moved up from 11:55 a.m. ET to 10:25 a.m. ET as well, in anticipation for more precipitation throughout the afternoon.

World championship leader Max Verstappen of Red Bull is still set to take a five-position grid penalty after his team fitted a new engine, exceeding the season's quota.

2024 Interlagos: Full starting lineup

1st - Lando Norris, McLaren
2nd - George Russell, Mercedes
3rd - Yuki Tsunoda, RB
4th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine
5th - Liam Lawson, RB
6th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
7th - Alex Albon, Williams
8th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
9th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
10th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
11th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber
12th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
13th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
14th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
15th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
16th - Oliver Bearman, Haas
17th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
18th - Franco Colapinto, Williams
19th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
20th - Zhou Guanyu, Sauber

Q1 - Advanced

1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2nd - Alex Albon, Williams

3rd - George Russell, Mercedes

4th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine

5th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB

6th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine

7th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

8th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull

9th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

10th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

11th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari

12th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

13th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber

14th - Liam Lawson, RB

15th - Lando Norris, McLaren

Q1 - Eliminated

16th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

17th - Oliver Bearman, Haas

18th - Franco Colapinto, Williams

19th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas

20th - Zhou Guanyu, Sauber

Q2 - Advanced

1st - Lando Norris, McLaren

2nd - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

3rd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

4th - Liam Lawson, RB

5th - Alex Albon, Williams

6th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

7th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine

8th - George Russell, Mercedes

9th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

10th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB

Q2 - Eliminated

11th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber

12th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

13th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull

14th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari

15th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Q3 - Results

1st - Lando Norris, McLaren
2nd - George Russell, Mercedes
3rd - Yuki Tsunoda, RB
4th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine
5th - Liam Lawson, RB
6th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
7th - Alex Albon, Williams
8th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
9th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
10th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

