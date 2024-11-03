Formula 1: Brazil race rescheduled, gets late TV network change
By Asher Fair
Saturday's qualifying session for Sunday's Sao Paulo Grand Prix, race 21 of a record-breaking 24 on the 2024 Formula 1 schedule, was rained out and contested on Sunday morning at Interlagos Circuit.
Formula 1 made an additional schedule change as well, in anticipation of more bad weather on Sunday afternoon.
Sunday's Sao Paulo Grand Prix at the 15-turn, 2.677-mile (4.308-kilometer) Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace road course in Sao Paulo, Brazil had initially been scheduled to get underway at 12:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. local time), but Formula 1 changed that as a result of the threat of rain.
The race is now scheduled to get underway at 10:30 a.m. ET (12:30 p.m. local time), and as a result, the TV network for live coverage of the race has shifted in the United States.
Sao Paulo Grand Prix moved off of ESPN2
ESPNU is set to provide live coverage of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, which is still more commonly known as the Brazilian Grand Prix, starting at 10:25 a.m. ET later today.
ESPN2 is set to provide live coverage of the New York City Marathon.
The Sao Paulo Grand Prix had been the fifth of seven races on ESPN2's portion of this year's broadcast schedule.
ABC recently aired its fifth and final race of the year in Mexico, while ESPN is responsible for its 12th and final race of the season in Las Vegas in a few weekends. ESPN2 is still set to show the season's final two races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi next month.
A full starting lineup for Sunday's race in Brazil can be found here.
