Formula 1: Sao Paulo Grand Prix not being broadcast on ABC
By Asher Fair
ESPN2 is responsible for airing seven races on the record-breaking 24-race 2024 Formula 1 schedule, but it has only shown four of the season's first 20 events.
In fact, it has been nearly four months since a Grand Prix was shown on ESPN2, with that race being the British Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit in early July.
But that is set to change this weekend at Interlagos Circuit. After back-to-back North American races in the United States and Mexico were shown on ABC, ESPN2 is set to air this Sunday's Sao Paulo Grand Prix, the lone South American race on the calendar.
Sao Paulo Grand Prix not being shown on ABC
There are no more races scheduled to be shown on ABC this season. Sunday's 71-lap race at the 15-turn, 2.677-mile (4.308-kilometer) Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace road course in Sao Paulo, Brazil is set to be shown on ESPN2.
Three of the season's final four races are set to be shown on ESPN2, with the other two being the Qatar Grand Prix at Lusail International Circuit on Sunday, December 1 and the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit on Sunday, December 8.
The lone exception is the Las Vegas Grand Prix, which is scheduled to take place at Las Vegas Strip Street Circuit on Sunday, November 24. That race is set to be the 12th and final race shown on ESPN this year.
It is worth mentioning that whether a race is shown on ESPN, ESPN2, or ABC, it is Sky Sports' live coverage which is provided to fans in the United States, and that coverage is presented commercial-free by Mercedes-Benz.
UPDATE: Sao Paulo Grand Prix moved to ESPNU due to rescheduling
ESPNU is set to provide live coverage of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix from Interlagos Circuit beginning at 10:25 a.m. ET this Sunday, November 3. Note that this is a change from its originally scheduled time of 11:55 a.m. ET, due to the anticipation of more bad weather.
