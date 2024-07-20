Formula 1: No more races on ESPN2 for almost four months
By Asher Fair
The British Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit two Sundays ago marked the halfway point of the record-breaking 24-race 2024 Formula 1 season.
It was the fourth of seven races on ESPN2's portion of this year's broadcast schedule. It was the first race on ESPN2 since the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola Circuit in mid-May.
None of the next eight races are set to be shown on ESPN2. The next six, starting with the Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring this Sunday, July 21 and concluding with the Singapore Grand Prix at Marina Bay Street Circuit on Sunday, September 22, are set to be shown live on ESPN.
The next two races after that are the United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on Sunday, October 20 and the Mexico City Grand Prix at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Sunday, October 27. They are both set to be shown live on ABC.
No more Formula 1 races on ESPN2 until November
ESPN2 isn't set to air another Formula 1 race until Sunday, November 3, when the Sao Paulo Grand Prix is scheduled to take place at Interlagos Circuit. This race in Brazil is set to kick off a stretch of three out of four races on ESPN2 to close out the season.
The 12th and final race of ESPN's portion of the schedule is the Las Vegas Grand Prix, which is scheduled to take place at the Las Vegas Strip Street Circuit on Sunday, November 24.
ESPN2 is then scheduled to wrap up the season with back-to-back races, the Qatar Grand Prix at Lusail International Circuit on Sunday, December 1 and the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit on Sunday, December 8.
