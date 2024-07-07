Formula 1: British Grand Prix not being broadcast on ESPN
By Asher Fair
After four consecutive Formula 1 races were shown on either ABC or ESPN2, marking the longest stretch of the 2024 season without a single race on ESPN, ESPN returned to air the two most recent races in Spain and Austria.
But prior to the upcoming six-race stretch of races on ESPN, a stretch which accounts for exactly half of the network's 12-race portion of the 24-race calendar, ESPN2 is set to air the fourth of its seven scheduled races this year.
That race is this Sunday's British Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit, which marks the halfway point of the 2024 season.
During the nine-race stretch from the Spanish Grand Prix at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya two weeks ago to the Singapore Grand Prix at Marina Bay Street Circuit in late September, the British Grand Prix is the only race not on ESPN.
Sunday's 52-lap race around the 18-turn, 3.661-mile (5.892-kilometer) road course, which is situated in part Northamptonshire and part Buckinghamshire in England, United Kingdom, is the final race on ESPN2 until the Sao Paulo Grand Prix at Interlagos Circuit on Sunday, November 3. That race is race number 21 of 24 on this year's schedule.
Three of the season's final four races are set to be shown on ESPN2, including the Qatar Grand Prix at Losail International Circuit on Sunday, December 1 and the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit on Sunday, December 8 to wrap up the 2024 season.
Beyond the upcoming stretch of six straight races on ESPN, ESPN's only other race on the schedule is the Las Vegas Grand Prix at the Las Vegas Strip Street Circuit on Sunday, November 24.
ABC is not scheduled to show any more races until Sunday, October 20, when it is set to air the United States Grand Prix from Circuit of the Americas. Its fifth and final race of the season is scheduled to be the following Sunday's Mexico City Grand Prix at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.
Note that regardless of the channel, the Sky Sports coverage carried by ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC is the same in the United States.
The British Grand Prix is set to be broadcast live on ESPN2 from Silverstone Circuit beginning at 9:55 a.m. ET this Sunday, July 7. Three-time reigning world champion and current championship leader Max Verstappen is the reigning winner of this race.