Formula 1: Canadian Grand Prix not being broadcast on ESPN
By Asher Fair
Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve is the ninth of a record-breaking 24 races on the 2024 Formula 1 schedule, making it the first race beyond the one-third mark of the season.
This 70-lap race around the 14-turn, 2.71-mile (4.361-kilometer) road course on Parc Jean-Drapeau in Montreal, Quebec, Canada is set to become the fourth consecutive race not broadcast on ESPN in the United States.
The Canadian Grand Prix is set to be shown live on ABC, making it the third of five races on ABC's portion of the 2024 schedule. The first two were the Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome in early May as well as the season's most recent race, the Monaco Grand Prix at Circuit de Monaco.
Canadian Grand Prix not being shown on ESPN
The current four-race stretch of races not being shown on ESPN is the longest of the season. The other race during that stretch was the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola Circuit, which was shown on ESPN2.
ESPN accounts for 12 races on the schedule, with ESPN2 accounting for seven and ABC accounting for the other five. ESPN and ESPN2 have each shown three races live so far this season.
Beyond this weekend, eight of the next nine races are set to be shown live on ESPN, with the only exception being the British Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit on Sunday, July 7. That race is set to be shown on ESPN2.
The only two races remaining on ABC later this season include the United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on Sunday, October 20 and the Mexico City Grand Prix at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Sunday, October 27.
Beyond the British Grand Prix, the only three races remaining on ESPN2 this season include the Sao Paulo Grand Prix at Interlagos Circuit on Sunday, November 3; the Qatar Grand Prix at Losail International Circuit on Sunday, December 1; and the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit on Sunday, December 8.
All other remaining races on this year's schedule are set to be shown live on ESPN.
Tune in to ABC at 1:55 p.m. ET this Sunday, June 9 for the live broadcast of the Canadian Grand Prix from Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. Three-time reigning world champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull is the two-time reigning winner of this race. If you have not already had a chance to do so, start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss it!