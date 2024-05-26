Formula 1: Monaco Grand Prix not being broadcast on ESPN
By Asher Fair
Formula 1 is set for its crown jewel race this Sunday, with Circuit de Monaco set to host the annual Monaco Grand Prix to mark the one-third point of the record-breaking 24-race season.
Sunday's race is the shortest on the schedule distance-wise, as the 19-turn, 2.074-mile (3.338-kilometer) temporary street circuit in Monte Carlo, Monaco is the slowest on the calendar -- and the tighest. It is scheduled to be a 78-lap race around the Principality.
This race is also the third of four consecutive races not being shown on ESPN in the United States, the longest stretch of the 2024 season.
Monaco Grand Prix not being shown on ESPN
Sunday's race is the second of five races on ABC's portion of the 2024 Formula 1 broadcast schedule. The first was the Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome earlier this month.
The season's three remaining races on ABC are the Canadian Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on Sunday, June 9; the United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on Sunday, October 20; and the Mexico City Grand Prix on Sunday, October 27.
Aside from ESPN, the other channel on which races are broadcast throughout the season is ESPN2, which has shown three races thus far. The other four are the British Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit on Sunday, July 7; the Sao Paulo Grand Prix on Sunday, November 3; the Qatar Grand Prix at Losail International Circuit on Sunday, December 1; and the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit on Sunday, December 8.
All remaining races are set to be shown on ESPN, which is responsible for broadcasting half the races on this year's schedule in total.
Tune in to ABC at 8:55 a.m. ET this Sunday, May 26 for the live broadcast of the Monaco Grand Prix from Circuit de Monaco. Three-time reigning world champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull is the reigning winner of this event. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now if you have yet to do so and don't miss any of the action!