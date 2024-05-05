Formula 1: Miami Grand Prix not being shown on ESPN
By Asher Fair
Formula 1 is set for the first of three trips to the United States this year, with this weekend's race being the third annual Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome.
Sunday's 57-lap race around the 19-turn, 3.363-mile (5.412-kilometer) temporary street circuit outside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida is the sixth race on the 24-race 2024 schedule.
It is also set to be the first race not shown live on ESPN or ESPN2.
The season opener in Bahrain was shown live on ESPN, and the next two races in Jeddah and Melbourne were shown on ESPN2. Coming into this weekend, back-to-back races in Suzuka and Shanghai were shown on ESPN. But this Sunday's race is set to be shown on ABC.
Just five races are set to be shown live on ABC this season, including three of the next four. Beyond this weekend, those races include the Monaco Grand Prix at Circuit de Monaco on Sunday, May 26 and the Canadian Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on Sunday, June 9.
The only other race during this stretch, the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola, is set to be shown live on ESPN2 on Sunday, May 19.
The United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on Sunday, October 20 and the Mexico City Grand Prix at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Sunday, October 27 are set to be shown live on ABC later in the season.
ESPN, which accounts for 12 of the 24 races on this year's schedule, does not have another race scheduled until the Spanish Grand Prix at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Sunday, June 23. The current stretch of four straight races not on ESPN is the longest of the year.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen is listed by FanDuel Sportsbook as the heavy favorite to win in Miami for the third time in three tries. Full odds can be found here.
Tune in to ABC at 3:55 p.m. ET this Sunday, May 5 for the live broadcast of the Miami Grand Prix from Miami International Autodrome. Verstappen is the two-time reigning of the event.