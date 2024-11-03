Formula 1 makes another major schedule change for Brazil race
By Asher Fair
Saturday afternoon's Sao Paulo Grand Prix qualifying session at Interlagos Circuit was unable to go forward as planned due to inclement weather, forcing Formula 1 to postpone the session until early Sunday morning.
Qualifying updates and a full starting lineup can be found here.
In addition to the rescheduled qualifying session, Sunday's 71-lap race around the 15-turn, 2.677-mile (4.308-kilometer) Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace road course in Sao Paulo, Brazil was rescheduled as well.
Sao Paulo Grand Prix moved up an hour and a half
In anticipation of more precipitation throughout the afternoon, the start time for the 21st race on the record-breaking 24-race 2024 Formula 1 schedule was moved up by 90 minutes.
The Sao Paulo Grand Prix, more commonly known as the Brazilian Grand Prix, had been scheduled to begin at 12:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. local time), and now it is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. ET (12:00 p.m. local time).
Formula 1 was able to run the first practice session, the sprint qualifying session, and the 24-lap sprint race earlier in the weekend as planned.
McLaren's Lando Norris won the sprint race after teammate Oscar Piastri took the pole position and ultimately gave up the lead to his teammate in the closing laps, in an attempt to help Norris close his deficit to world championship leader Max Verstappen of Red Bull.
Norris trails the three-time reigning world champion by 44 points with four Grands Prix and a sprint race remaining on the calendar. Verstappen won last year's Sao Paulo Grand Prix.
Tune in to ESPN2 at 10:25 a.m. ET for the live broadcast of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix from Interlagos Circuit. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action from race number 21 of 24 on the 2024 Formula 1 schedule!