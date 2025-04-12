Formula 1: 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying updates, full starting lineup

For the first time since the modified 2020 Formula 1 season, Bahrain International Circuit is on the calendar in a slot other than the season-opening slot.
After the Australian Grand Prix, Chinese Grand Prix, and Japanese Grand Prix, plus the China sprint race, got the 2025 campaign underway, the Bahrain Grand Prix is scheduled to host race number four on the record-tying 24-race schedule.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen is the two-time reigning winner of the 57-lap race around the 15-turn, 3.363-mile (5.412-kilometer) road course in Sakhir, Bahrain, and he won it from pole both times.
In fact, the race hasn't been won from a position other than pole since Lewis Hamilton won from second in 2021, and excluding the race on the modified course in 2020, no winner has come from a row other than the front row since Hamilton won from third in 2019.
Who will take pole for this year's race? Follow along with our live qualifying updates.
Bahrain Grand Prix: Q1 results
1st - Lando Norris, McLaren
2nd - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
3rd - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
4th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
5th - Jack Doohan, Alpine
6th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
7th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
8th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
9th - George Russell, Mercedes
10th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls
11th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams
12th - Esteban Ocon, Haas
13th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
14th - Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull
15th - Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber
16th - Alex Albon, Williams
17th - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
18th - Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber
19th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
20th - Oliver Bearman, Haas
Bahrain Grand Prix: Q2 results
1st - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
2nd - Lando Norris, McLaren
3rd - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
4th - George Russell, Mercedes
5th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
6th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
7th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams
8th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
9th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
10th - Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull
11th - Jack Doohan, Alpine
12th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls
13th - Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber
14th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
15th - Esteban Ocon, Haas
Bahrain Grand Prix: Q3 results
1st - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
2nd - George Russell, Mercedes
3rd - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
4th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
5th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
6th - Lando Norris, McLaren
7th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
8th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams
9th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
10th - Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull
Formula 1: Full Bahrain Grand Prix starting lineup
1st - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
2nd - George Russell, Mercedes
3rd - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
4th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
5th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
6th - Lando Norris, McLaren
7th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
8th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams
9th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
10th - Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull
11th - Jack Doohan, Alpine
12th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls
13th - Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber
14th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
15th - Esteban Ocon, Haas
16th - Alex Albon, Williams
17th - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
18th - Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber
19th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
20th - Oliver Bearman, Haas
