Formula 1: 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying updates, full starting lineup

Race number four on the 2025 Formula 1 calendar is scheduled to take place at Bahrain International Circuit, the former host of the season opener.
Lando Norris, McLaren, Bahrain International Circuit, Bahrain Grand Prix, Formula 1

For the first time since the modified 2020 Formula 1 season, Bahrain International Circuit is on the calendar in a slot other than the season-opening slot.

After the Australian Grand Prix, Chinese Grand Prix, and Japanese Grand Prix, plus the China sprint race, got the 2025 campaign underway, the Bahrain Grand Prix is scheduled to host race number four on the record-tying 24-race schedule.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen is the two-time reigning winner of the 57-lap race around the 15-turn, 3.363-mile (5.412-kilometer) road course in Sakhir, Bahrain, and he won it from pole both times.

In fact, the race hasn't been won from a position other than pole since Lewis Hamilton won from second in 2021, and excluding the race on the modified course in 2020, no winner has come from a row other than the front row since Hamilton won from third in 2019.

Who will take pole for this year's race? Follow along with our live qualifying updates.

Bahrain Grand Prix: Q1 results

1st - Lando Norris, McLaren

2nd - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

3rd - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

4th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

5th - Jack Doohan, Alpine

6th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

7th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

8th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine

9th - George Russell, Mercedes

10th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls

11th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams

12th - Esteban Ocon, Haas

13th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

14th - Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull

15th - Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber

16th - Alex Albon, Williams

17th - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

18th - Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber

19th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

20th - Oliver Bearman, Haas

Bahrain Grand Prix: Q2 results

1st - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

2nd - Lando Norris, McLaren

3rd - Pierre Gasly, Alpine

4th - George Russell, Mercedes

5th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

6th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

7th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams

8th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

9th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

10th - Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull

11th - Jack Doohan, Alpine

12th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls

13th - Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber

14th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

15th - Esteban Ocon, Haas

Bahrain Grand Prix: Q3 results

1st - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
2nd - George Russell, Mercedes
3rd - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
4th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
5th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
6th - Lando Norris, McLaren
7th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
8th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams
9th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
10th - Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull

Formula 1: Full Bahrain Grand Prix starting lineup

1st - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
2nd - George Russell, Mercedes
3rd - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
4th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
5th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
6th - Lando Norris, McLaren
7th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
8th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams
9th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
10th - Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull
11th - Jack Doohan, Alpine
12th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls
13th - Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber
14th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
15th - Esteban Ocon, Haas
16th - Alex Albon, Williams
17th - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
18th - Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber
19th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
20th - Oliver Bearman, Haas

ESPN2 is set to provide live coverage of the Bahrain Grand Prix from Bahrain International Circuit beginning at 10:55 a.m. ET on Sunday, April 13. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action!

