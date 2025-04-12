Formula 1: 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying updates, full starting lineup

For the first time since the modified 2020 Formula 1 season, Bahrain International Circuit is on the calendar in a slot other than the season-opening slot.

After the Australian Grand Prix, Chinese Grand Prix, and Japanese Grand Prix, plus the China sprint race, got the 2025 campaign underway, the Bahrain Grand Prix is scheduled to host race number four on the record-tying 24-race schedule.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen is the two-time reigning winner of the 57-lap race around the 15-turn, 3.363-mile (5.412-kilometer) road course in Sakhir, Bahrain, and he won it from pole both times.

In fact, the race hasn't been won from a position other than pole since Lewis Hamilton won from second in 2021, and excluding the race on the modified course in 2020, no winner has come from a row other than the front row since Hamilton won from third in 2019.

Who will take pole for this year's race? Follow along with our live qualifying updates.

Bahrain Grand Prix: Q1 results

1st - Lando Norris, McLaren



2nd - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari



3rd - Max Verstappen, Red Bull



4th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren



5th - Jack Doohan, Alpine



6th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes



7th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari



8th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine



9th - George Russell, Mercedes



10th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls



11th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams



12th - Esteban Ocon, Haas



13th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin



14th - Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull



15th - Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber



16th - Alex Albon, Williams



17th - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls



18th - Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber



19th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin



20th - Oliver Bearman, Haas

Bahrain Grand Prix: Q2 results

1st - Oscar Piastri, McLaren



2nd - Lando Norris, McLaren



3rd - Pierre Gasly, Alpine



4th - George Russell, Mercedes



5th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes



6th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari



7th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams



8th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari



9th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull



10th - Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull



11th - Jack Doohan, Alpine



12th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls



13th - Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber



14th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin



15th - Esteban Ocon, Haas

Bahrain Grand Prix: Q3 results

Formula 1: Full Bahrain Grand Prix starting lineup

1st - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

2nd - George Russell, Mercedes

3rd - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

4th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

5th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine

6th - Lando Norris, McLaren

7th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

8th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams

9th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

10th - Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull

11th - Jack Doohan, Alpine

12th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls

13th - Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber

14th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

15th - Esteban Ocon, Haas

16th - Alex Albon, Williams

17th - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

18th - Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber

19th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

20th - Oliver Bearman, Haas

