Formula 1 qualifying at Suzuka: Full Japanese Grand Prix starting lineup

After a week off, Formula 1 action is scheduled to resume with race number three on the record-matching 24-race 2025 calendar at Suzuka Circuit.
The Japanese Grand Prix used to be contested much later in the season, but it was moved up last year. It is once again scheduled to be contested on the first weekend in April, though in 2024, it was the fourth race, as the season started earlier.
Sunday's race is scheduled to be a 53-lap race around the 18-turn, 3.609-mile (5.808-kilometer) road course in Suzuka, Mie Prefecture, Japan.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen is the reigning race winner, and the four-time reigning world champion won in 2022 and 2023 as well. All three times, he won from pole, and he went on to win the world championship each year.
The race was not contested in 2020 and 2021. Valtteri Bottas remains the most recent driver to win the race from a position other than pole position, as he won from third on the grid in 2019. Prior to his victory, the race had not been won by a driver who did not start on the front row since Fernando Alonso won from fifth on the grid in 2006.
Bottom line, qualifying is especially important at Suzuka, even though overtaking is certainly manageable.
Follow along with our live Japanese Grand Prix qualifying updates.
Japanese Grand Prix: Q1 results
Japanese Grand Prix: Q2 results
Japanese Grand Prix: Q3 results
Japanese Grand Prix: Full starting lineup
1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
2nd - Lando Norris, McLaren
3rd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
4th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
5th - George Russell, Mercedes
6th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
7th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls
8th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
9th - Alex Albon, Williams
10th - Oliver Bearman, Haas
11th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
12th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams
13th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
14th - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
15th - Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull
16th - Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber
17th - Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber
18th - Esteban Ocon, Haas
19th - Jack Doohan, Alpine
20th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
