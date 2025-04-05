Formula 1 qualifying at Suzuka: Full Japanese Grand Prix starting lineup

After a week off, Formula 1 action is scheduled to resume with race number three on the record-matching 24-race 2025 calendar at Suzuka Circuit.

The Japanese Grand Prix used to be contested much later in the season, but it was moved up last year. It is once again scheduled to be contested on the first weekend in April, though in 2024, it was the fourth race, as the season started earlier.

Sunday's race is scheduled to be a 53-lap race around the 18-turn, 3.609-mile (5.808-kilometer) road course in Suzuka, Mie Prefecture, Japan.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen is the reigning race winner, and the four-time reigning world champion won in 2022 and 2023 as well. All three times, he won from pole, and he went on to win the world championship each year.

The race was not contested in 2020 and 2021. Valtteri Bottas remains the most recent driver to win the race from a position other than pole position, as he won from third on the grid in 2019. Prior to his victory, the race had not been won by a driver who did not start on the front row since Fernando Alonso won from fifth on the grid in 2006.

Bottom line, qualifying is especially important at Suzuka, even though overtaking is certainly manageable.

Follow along with our live Japanese Grand Prix qualifying updates.

Japanese Grand Prix: Q1 results

1st - Oscar Piastri, McLaren



2nd - George Russell, Mercedes



3rd - Lando Norris, McLaren



4th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari



5th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari



6th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull



7th - Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull



8th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes



9th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine



10th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams



11th - Alex Albon, Williams



12th - Oliver Bearman, Haas



13th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls



14th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin



15th - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls



16th - Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber



17th - Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber



18th - Esteban Ocon, Haas



19th - Jack Doohan, Alpine



20th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

Japanese Grand Prix: Q2 results

1st - Lando Norris, McLaren



2nd - George Russell, Mercedes



3rd - Max Verstappen, Red Bull



4th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren



5th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari



6th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari



7th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes



8th - Oliver Bearman, Haas



9th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls



10th - Alex Albon, Williams



11th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine



12th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams



13th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin



14th - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls



15th - Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull

Japanese Grand Prix: Q3 results

1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2nd - Lando Norris, McLaren

3rd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

4th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

5th - George Russell, Mercedes

6th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

7th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls

8th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

9th - Alex Albon, Williams

10th - Oliver Bearman, Haas

Japanese Grand Prix: Full starting lineup

1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2nd - Lando Norris, McLaren

3rd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

4th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

5th - George Russell, Mercedes

6th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

7th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls

8th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

9th - Alex Albon, Williams

10th - Oliver Bearman, Haas

11th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine

12th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams

13th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

14th - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

15th - Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull

16th - Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber

17th - Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber

18th - Esteban Ocon, Haas

19th - Jack Doohan, Alpine

20th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

ESPN is set to provide live coverage of the Japanese Grand Prix from Suzuka Circuit beginning at 12:55 a.m. ET this Sunday, April 6. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action from the 2025 Formula 1 season's third race.