Formula 1 qualifying at Suzuka: Full Japanese Grand Prix starting lineup

The Japanese Grand Prix is the third race on the 2025 Formula 1 schedule, as Suzuka Circuit was moved up several months starting last year.
Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka Circuit, Formula 1 | Mark Thompson/GettyImages

After a week off, Formula 1 action is scheduled to resume with race number three on the record-matching 24-race 2025 calendar at Suzuka Circuit.

The Japanese Grand Prix used to be contested much later in the season, but it was moved up last year. It is once again scheduled to be contested on the first weekend in April, though in 2024, it was the fourth race, as the season started earlier.

Sunday's race is scheduled to be a 53-lap race around the 18-turn, 3.609-mile (5.808-kilometer) road course in Suzuka, Mie Prefecture, Japan.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen is the reigning race winner, and the four-time reigning world champion won in 2022 and 2023 as well. All three times, he won from pole, and he went on to win the world championship each year.

The race was not contested in 2020 and 2021. Valtteri Bottas remains the most recent driver to win the race from a position other than pole position, as he won from third on the grid in 2019. Prior to his victory, the race had not been won by a driver who did not start on the front row since Fernando Alonso won from fifth on the grid in 2006.

Bottom line, qualifying is especially important at Suzuka, even though overtaking is certainly manageable.

Japanese Grand Prix: Q1 results

1st - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

2nd - George Russell, Mercedes

3rd - Lando Norris, McLaren

4th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

5th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

6th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

7th - Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull

8th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

9th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine

10th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams

11th - Alex Albon, Williams

12th - Oliver Bearman, Haas

13th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls

14th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

15th - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

16th - Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber

17th - Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber

18th - Esteban Ocon, Haas

19th - Jack Doohan, Alpine

20th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

Japanese Grand Prix: Q2 results

1st - Lando Norris, McLaren

2nd - George Russell, Mercedes

3rd - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

4th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

5th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

6th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

7th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

8th - Oliver Bearman, Haas

9th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls

10th - Alex Albon, Williams

11th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine

12th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams

13th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

14th - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

15th - Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull

Japanese Grand Prix: Q3 results

1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
2nd - Lando Norris, McLaren
3rd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
4th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
5th - George Russell, Mercedes
6th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
7th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls
8th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
9th - Alex Albon, Williams
10th - Oliver Bearman, Haas

Japanese Grand Prix: Full starting lineup

1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
2nd - Lando Norris, McLaren
3rd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
4th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
5th - George Russell, Mercedes
6th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
7th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls
8th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
9th - Alex Albon, Williams
10th - Oliver Bearman, Haas
11th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
12th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams
13th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
14th - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
15th - Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull
16th - Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber
17th - Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber
18th - Esteban Ocon, Haas
19th - Jack Doohan, Alpine
20th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

ESPN is set to provide live coverage of the Japanese Grand Prix from Suzuka Circuit beginning at 12:55 a.m. ET this Sunday, April 6. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action from the 2025 Formula 1 season's third race.

