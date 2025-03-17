Formula 1 changes Australian Grand Prix results after the race

Despite a spin in the rain, Kimi Antonelli managed to drive from his 16th place starting position all the way up to fourth in his Formula 1 debut on Sunday at Albert Park Circuit.

But the 18-year-old Italian was dropped to fifth place after the checkered flag flew, as he had just been issued a five-second penalty for an unsafe release from his pit box. Williams' Alex Albon was promoted into fourth.

The ruling was initially based on the idea that Antonelli was released into the path of Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg, who went on to finish the race in seventh place.

Mercedes, however, had the penalty reviewed, and after presenting new evidence, footage from the roll hoop camera on the W16, that was not initially available, the penalty was overturned.

Formula 1 changes Australian Grand Prix results

Once the footage was downloaded by Formula 1's technical team after the Australian Grand Prix concluded, the release was not deemed unsafe. As a result, Antonelli was reinstated into fourth place.

Albon was officially scored in fifth instead of fourth, which still marked a magnificent start to the season for the Grove-based team.

The decision also ties Mercedes for the lead of the constructor championship with McLaren, as both teams scored 27 points in the season opener. Lando Norris scored 25 points for McLaren with his win, and teammate Oscar Piastri scored two with his ninth place finish.

McLaren are still technically the official leaders, since the tiebreaker is wins.

Antonelli scored 12 points, just behind teammate George Russell with 15 on the final step of the podium. Williams remained in fourth place, even after Albon was dropped from 12 points back to 10. Teammate Carlos Sainz Jr. crashed out and did not score.

Here are the 10 points scorers from round one.

1 - Lando Norris - 25 (0)

2 - Max Verstappen - 18 (-7)

3 - George Russell - 15 (-10)

4 - Kimi Antonelli - 12 (-13)

5 - Alexander Albon - 10 (-15)

6 - Lance Stroll - 8 (-17)

7 - Nico Hulkenberg - 6 (-19)

8 - Charles Leclerc - 4 (-21)

9 - Oscar Piastri - 2 (-23)

10 - Lewis Hamilton - 1 (-24)

Race number two of the 24-race 2025 Formula 1 season is the Chinese Grand Prix, which is set to be broadcast live on ESPN from Shanghai International Circuit beginning at 2:55 a.m. ET on Sunday, March 23. Begin a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss any of the action!