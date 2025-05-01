Formula 1 drivers bracing for Miami threat not seen in three years

The fourth edition of the Miami Grand Prix is scheduled to be held this weekend after the circuit debuted in 2022. The fight to cross the checkered flag first should be very tight, as multiple different drivers should be in the running.

Historically, the weather during the Miami Grand Prix has been mostly sunny, with some rain here and there throughout the weekend. The only rain during the actual race itself was back in 2022; however, it was on the lighter end during the latter half.

As we inch closer to race weekend, the odds of rain during the race have been rising. There is currently about a 60% chance of rain during the afternoon hours on Sunday, with the possibility of thunderstorms as well.

Rain can change the game

At the moment, qualifying day is predicted to remain dry throughout. As a result, track position will be incredibly important heading into Sunday. Drivers such as Max Verstappen and Pierre Gasly will look to seize the opportunity, given their skills driving in a wet race.

A rainy Sunday would also present a unique challenge to the teams as well. Rain has never affected a race in Miami before, and data on which corners would be particularly difficult to drive is limited. The simulator can and will give drivers a fairly good idea, but it will not be able to perfectly replicate the rainy conditions Sunday may present.

There are some turns on the circuit that may be susceptible to giving drivers a lot of trouble in the rain. Those leading up to the chicane will be particularly difficult and could cause some collisions between drivers as well.

The results from this Grand Prix could be crucial as well as we hit a turning point in the season. Oscar Piastri will look to expand his championship lead between himself, Lando Norris, and Max Verstappen. But Sunday showers could have their say on the order of the world championship standings upon conclusion of the race.