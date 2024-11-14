Formula 1 drivers' statement adds FIA resignation pressure
The FIA, headed by president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, has been central to some controversial decisions in recent years. There has been quite a lot of backlash against them since Max Verstappen was punished with a form of community service for using improper language during media day in Singapore two months ago.
Several figures, including most if not all drivers on the grid, found it rather childish for the FIA to issue the Dutch driver such a punishment.
Additionally, Charles Leclerc was summoned to the stewards and received a fine for swearing during a press conference, even though it was unintentional. That was essentially the tip of the iceberg, as the drivers have now had enough.
As a result, about one week ago, a new Instagram account was created for the Grand Prix Drivers' Association (GPDA), which immediately followed all drivers on the grid and other key figures involved in Formula 1.
Days of speculation went by before their first official statement was published. The main message was that the drivers want to be treated like adults and should not be under such trivial regulations. They referenced the 2022 Miami Grand Prix, when Lewis Hamilton purposefully wore an excessive amount of jewelry after an announcement was made stating that it was not allowed.
This could backfire immensely for Sulayem.
There has been a significant amount of animosity directed toward the FIA president over various situations occurring in Formula 1. Now that the drivers have become more open about some of the decisions that are being made against them, their unity could come at a cost.
In the world of Formula 1, the drivers tend to be at the center of it all. Consequently, now that the GPDA is being so open with their displeasure of the FIA, the images of the FIA and of Sulayem are only being further tainted.
Given the fact that Sulayem is facing added pressure from the media and drivers, a lack of change initiated by the FIA president would almost certainly result in additional statements from the GPDA. If that were to be the case, it should not be much of a surprise if Sulayem resigns from his position before the 2025 Formula 1 season commences.