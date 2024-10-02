Formula 1: FIA president's latest comments are a total overreaction
When Mohammed Ben Sulayem took over as the FIA’s president from Jean Todt right after the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, he immediately had a lot to battle back from, given the high levels of scrutiny and controversy the FIA were facing.
Just a few days ago, the Emirati president spoke out about how the FIA do not get any credit for their management of Formula 1 and the improvements they have introduced.
Sulayem and the FIA have introduced several programs to improve officiating and stewarding during races, and they have even made some modifications to track limits, specifically those at the Red Bull Ring in Austria.
However, as helpful as these programs have been, many continue to speak negatively about the FIA. One key thing to note is that Sualyem's comments came after Max Verstappen was given a community service punishment for swearing in a press conference.
Sulayem’s comments are an overreaction
The FIA is the overseeing body that manages Formula 1, a number of junior series, as well as a number of other motorsport series. When it comes to their management, they have to make sure operations are smooth and improvements can be made when necessary.
It is very natural to see organizations and those within them scrutinized for mistakes and setbacks, all while not much getting acknowledgment for their successes.
The same thing is happening to the FIA, and Sulayem is expecting more of a public acknowledgement for the work they have done, even though that work in itself is, more or less, expected.
A lot of negative attention seems to stay directed toward Sulayem for his antics during the 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, when he supposedly intervened in Jeddah and overturned a ruling which resulted in Fernando Alonso reclaiming his podium position behind the two Red Bull drivers.
Sulayem seeking recognition, despite not having a clean track record in the less than three years he has led the FIA, is not truly warranted. Aside from just him, the FIA have made multiple controversial decisions in recent seasons, including several after the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix when Sulayem took over.
With the FIA having demonstrated what they can supposedly control, the optics of their actions are not necessarily on their side, giving fans and several others even less of reason to trust the FIA when it comes to appropriately handling Formula 1.