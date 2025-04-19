Formula 1 fans hit with unexpected late change for Saudi Arabia race

After the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka Circuit back in early April, there were no more Formula 1 races scheduled to be shown live on ESPN until the season's ninth race, the Spanish Grand Prix at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, on Sunday, June 1.

This past Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit, race number four of the record-tying 24-race 2025 season, was shown on ESPN2, and it was initially scheduled to lead off a stretch of five straight races on either ESPN2 or ABC after the season kicked off with three consecutive races on ESPN.

But a late change has been made to this Easter Sunday's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

Formula 1 fans get unexpected late change for Jeddah race

This 50-lap race around the 27-turn, 3.837-mile (6.175-kilometer) temporary street circuit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia had been set to be shown live on ESPN2, but it has now been moved to ESPN.

The start time has not been changed. ESPN is set to broadcast the race live from the Corniche beginning at 12:55 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 20.

This race is set to wrap up the first of three tripleheaders on the 2025 calendar, as the next race is not scheduled to take place until Sunday, May 4. That race, the Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome, is set to be shown live on ABC, as is the Monaco Grand Prix at Circuit de Monaco on Sunday, May 25.

Between those two events is the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola Circuit, and that race is set to be shown live on ESPN2 on Sunday, May 18.

Television channels have only been confirmed up through the season's 14th race, the Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring, on Sunday, August 3, but as we have seen this weekend, even those networks remain subject to change.

From Miami to Hungary, there are currently four races set to be shown on ESPN, three on ABC, and two on ESPN2.

The 2025 season is the final season of ESPN's Formula 1 media rights deal in the United States. The current agreement, valued at roughly $90 million annually, was signed in 2022. ESPN has held the broadcast rights since 2018.

