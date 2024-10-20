Formula 1: Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton move benefits all but one person
Ferrari have bounced back very nicely in the 2024 Formula 1 season and are seeking their second top two constructor championship finish in three seasons.
Charles Leclerc has his sights set on a world championship in 2025, due to the impressive progress that Ferrari have made this year, progress which has seen him make two trips to the top step of the podium.
Ferrari had their opportunity to potentially win the world championship in 2022 with Leclerc. The 27-year-old seemingly had a car capable of consistently winning races, and he consistently beat Red Bull and Max Verstappen early on. However, Leclerc made several mistakes which resulted in DNFs, causing him to lose out on valuable points.
The star Ferrari driver recently was asked about the team's consistent improvements heading into next season. He is very eager to be in the car next year and added that he is confident that he can win the title, while also acknowledging the challenge his new teammate will bring.
A few key factors Leclerc must realize
As Leclerc is looking to enter 2025 on a high note, he is set to face far more challenges compared to what he was up against in 2022. If the SF-25 turns out to be as fast as anticipated, Ferrari newcomer Lewis Hamilton should be a fierce competitor from the moment the lights go out in Melbourne in March.
Aside from the seven-time world champion, there is still Verstappen and Red Bull to deal with, plus both McLaren drivers, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, amid the Woking-based team's resurgence, which has seen them become the heavy favorites to win this year's constructor title.
Even both Mercedes drivers, George Russell and rookie Kimi Antonelli, have the potential to be very competitive. With 2025 set to be the final year of the current form of regulations, most teams have a very good understanding of them and can maximize the performance of their cars, unlike in 2022. We have already seen a bit of a four-team battle develop throughout the second half of the 2024 season.
Competitiveness aside, Leclerc must also acknowledge that he was his own worst enemy the last time a championship battle came his way. He was the betting favorite to win the 2022 title early on, before mistake after mistake resulted in Verstappen taking the points lead and ultimately pulling away.
Though lots of time has passed since then, it is still anybody's guess as to whether we could see another formation lap accident from the Monegasque.
While Ferrari may view Leclerc as the team’s main driver currently, that can easily change, with Hamilton still eagerly eyeing a record-breaking eighth title. Given how much Ferrari have invested in the British driver, he may get the benefit of the doubt during his career’s final stage if he turns out to be performing on par with or even better than his younger teammate.