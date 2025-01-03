Formula 1: FIA president asks nonsensical question after legitimate suggestion
The tenure of Mohammed Ben Sulayem as the FIA's president has not gone as smoothly as many would have hoped. Ever since he took over for Jean Todt at the end of 2021, he has been at the center of a number of controversies regarding his management.
The Emirati president has been scrutinized extensively by the public in recent months and was seemingly ticked off by it back in October. Sulayem sees his efforts as more than enough and believes the public is not giving him the credit he deserves. However, a key problem still exists: the president is essentially brushing aside many things Formula 1 needs.
As we head into the 2025 season, there is widespread support for permanent stewards, including from Sulayem himself. Yet the FIA president is not completely sold on the idea, despite the logic behind implementing it.
Sulayem asks, “Who will pay for them?”
While permanent stewards may indeed come at an added cost for the FIA, the potential reward trumps the potential risk. The main issue Formula 1 currently faces is the lack of consistency regarding the policing of on-track incidents.
For example, if a small collision occurs during an overtake at a corner, different stewards may have different perspectives as to who may have been ahead at the apex and what the appropriate penalty should be.
Having the same stewards for every race weekend would improve the consistency when it comes to making decisions and giving out penalties. The Grand Prix Drivers' Association is also in support of the potential for improved consistency in stewarding decisions.
Instead of rhetorically asking where the funding would come from, Sulayem should be figuring that out while discussing it with the rest of the FIA's key members. His reservations are understandable, given the business side Formula 1. But with the FIA being Formula 1’s governing body, the potential positive impact on the sport should be considered first.