Formula 1: Late TV change confirmed for final race of 2024
By Asher Fair
The 2024 Formula 1 season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit was initially scheduled to be the seventh and final race of the year shown on ESPN2. Instead, race number 24 of the record-breaking season is set to be shown on ESPN.
Four of the season's first 20 races were shown on ESPN2, and the plan was for three of the final four to be shown on the same channel, with the lone exception being the Las Vegas Grand Prix at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on ESPN two weeks ago to lead off the season-ending tripleheader. ESPN aired 11 of the season's first 20 races while ABC aired the other five.
The late change means that ESPN2's portion of the broadcast schedule has now wrapped up with only six races following last weekend's Qatar Grand Prix at Lusail International Circuit.
ABC's portion had already concluded following the Mexico City Grand Prix at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in late October.
ESPN adds 13th Formula 1 race in 2024
Meanwhile, ESPN is now set to be responsible for just over half of the 2024 calendar after having been slated to air exactly 12 of the 24 Grands Prix.
A full Abu Dhabi Grand Prix starting lineup can be found here. The race is scheduled to be a 58-lap race around the 16-turn, 3.281-mile (5.28-kilometer) road course on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The 2025 broadcast schedule, which is also set to feature 24 races, has not yet been confirmed, but whether a race is shown on ESPN, ESPN2, or ABC, the coverage is set to be provided by Sky Sports, and it is set to remain commercial-free, thanks to Mercedes-Benz.
Tune in to ESPN at 7:55 a.m. ET this Sunday, December 8 for the live broadcast of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from Yas Marina Circuit to wrap up the 2024 Formula 1 season. Pre-race coverage is scheduled to begin at 6:30 a.m. ET.