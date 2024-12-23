The Formula 1 marketing tactic that's not getting nearly enough attention
Ever since Liberty Media took over Formula 1 in early 2017, the sport has grown massively. A large part of the growth is due to Drive to Survive, the famous Netflix series which takes fans behind the scenes of several key moments throughout the Formula 1 season.
Another key aspect behind Formula 1’s growth is something that has gone rather unnoticed. Merchandise in the form of clothing has seen a massive rise in popularity, and that is largely due to its general availability for fans.
Previously, Formula 1 merchandise was rarely ever available in clothing stores nearby, malls, or outlet stores. Now, massive collections of gear can be found at stores such as PacSun, Hollister, Old Navy, and several others.
What is behind the success?
This goes hand in hand with more Formula 1 races coming to the United States, with the Miami Grand Prix and the Las Vegas Grand Prix having been introduced to the calendar over the past few years. With a lot of attendees not necessarily fans of Formula 1 or relatively new to it, they do not want to seem out of place in the grandstands.
With that, the general marketplace features trendy t-shirts, jackets, hoodies, and even pants connected to Formula 1, a particular driver, or a team.
Arguably the most popular piece of Formula 1 merchandise is the retro jacket, with the McLaren and Ferrari editions being the most common. Additionally, the price point for these items is affordable for most people who are looking to purchase, especially when compared to overpriced clothing on sale at an actual Grand Prix.
Going forward, there is still a lot of opportunity for Formula 1 to grow strictly through clothing sales. Given the massive success this technique has produced so far, several other large merchandise companies could jump at the idea of collaborating with Formula 1. This has been an interesting space within the growth of the sport, yet it is one that has not gotten much attention.