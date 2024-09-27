Formula 1: New major strategic partnership has immense upside
We have seen LEGO sets of prior McLaren and Mercedes Formula 1 cars. Now a new partnership between LEGO and Formula 1 has been established, setting the stage for a much larger collaboration for the two worldwide giants for 2025 and beyond.
LEGO is set to produce sets of historic and current Formula 1 cars for little kids with LEGO DUPLO, as well as the regular brick sets for all ages. Along with that, LEGO plan to have a much larger presence at future Grands Prix and across digital platforms.
The opportunity certainly seems exciting, given how large LEGO has been around the world for a long time. Several millions spent their childhoods collecting various brick sets, and now Formula 1 lovers can collect their favorite cars from throughout history.
Formula 1 is going in the right direction
Since they took over as Formula 1's owners, Liberty Media have done a great job attempting to grow the sport. With success across several mediums, this partnership with LEGO should continue that growth even further.
The potential global exposure can help get younger fans more involved and interested in Formula 1, and that could even grow the existing kids' broadcasts, which are done for each race weekend.
A small five-year-old building the title-winning RB19 could end up wanting to watch that same car on TV, or at least that is one of the hopes that inspired this partnership. Along with that, the future may even present a LEGO broadcast of a race, similar to the current kids' one.
Additionally, many older Formula 1 fans can finally get back into building LEGO sets, just as they did when they were younger, except now, they can collect and develop their favorite cars from both recent years and older eras.
Fans can also expect to see various LEGO attractions at races in 2025. What they will feature is still yet to be determined, but expect the fan zone to consist of something significant from the Danish toy giant.
Nevertheless, Formula 1 partnering with LEGO should give fans of all ages a much more enjoyable experience, whether that be at a Grand Prix, in a LEGO store, on a digital platform, or even at home. There will certainly be something that every fan can enjoy.