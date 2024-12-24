Formula 1: The next 'understudy' of Fernando Alonso is not who you think
When Gabriel Bortoleto won the Formula 2 championship at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi just weeks ago, two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso was eagerly waiting to congratulate one of his drivers. The Brazilian driver headlines the small group of drivers managed by Alonso’s company, A14.
As the 20-year-old prepares to make the step up to Formula 1 next season with Sauber, all attention is slated to turn toward Pepe Marti’s development. The Spanish driver is set to enter his second season in Formula 2 next year with hope of making it to Formula 1 in 2026.
Marti’s 2024 season was not bad, but it was not particularly good either. The 19-year-old started off his season strong, achieving podium finishes during both the sprint race and the feature race in Bahrain.
From then until his sprint race victory in Abu Dhabi, Marti sustained nine retirements and only earned one other podium finish. Helmut Marko deemed him to be rather error-prone, but the 2025 season can change that.
Next season is all or nothing for Pepe Marti
If Marti wants a seat at RB in 2026, assuming Yuki Tsunoda departs, the two main improvements Marko will be looking for are a consistent improvement in race results and fewer mistakes that result in DNFs.
Marti is set to face additional pressure, given the fact that Campos Racing are also set to welcome Arvid Lindblad next year. Lindblad is another Red Bull junior driver whom Marko speaks highly of, and it will be a fair fight in equal machinery between the two. The general expectation is that Marti will use his additional year of experience to propel himself further forward.
The 2025 Formula 2 season is set to feature several rookies, and a top five finish should be enough for a seat at RB. However, failure to secure such a result would put him at risk of falling out of favor with the Red Bull organization.
The Red Bull Junior Team is filled with talent coming through the ranks. Marti not taking advantage of being the frontrunner would be a bad look in the eyes of Marko and Christian Horner. If that becomes the case, Marti may never get a shot in Formula 1, so 2025 could be the most important year of his racing career.