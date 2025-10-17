Formula 1's most impressive rookie praises 'most important' team partner

ExxonMobil, the official Fuels Partner of the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls team, is going all-out in terms of fan engagement this weekend in Austin, Texas ahead of the United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas, race 19 of 24 on the 2025 Formula 1 schedule.

An ExxonMobil merch truck is scheduled to give out swag on Friday, October 17 and Saturday, October 18, for four hours each day (4 p.m. to 8 p.m. local time on Friday, 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. local time on Saturday), at the Mobil station on 1403 S. Lamar Blvd.

Though he won't be able to attend – of course, he's set to be a little bit preoccupied with his driving duties for the Racing Bulls team at the 20-turn, 3.427-mile (5.515-kilometer) natural terrain road course – Isack Hadjar is looking forward to the giveaways and fan engagement.

"I'll be a bit busy, so I won't be able to attend it," Hadjar told Beyond the Flag. "But yeah, there's a merch truck on Lamar Boulevard in Austin. They're going to give out some free stuff to the fans. It's going to be cool."

Fans can stop by for a chance to win prizes, including (but certainly not limited to) a year’s worth of fuel (one winner each day!), high-quality and fast-charging portable phone chargers, and LEGO Formula 1 cars.

Isack Hadjar praises 'most important team partner' ExxonMobil

Since the 2025 Formula 1 season began in March, ExxonMobil has expanded its partnership within the Oracle Red Bull Racing family to provide cutting-edge fuel technology and on-site engineering expertise to not only Red Bull but to sister team Racing Bulls.

"It's probably the biggest, most important team partner," Hadjar said. "It literally involves the technical side, the engineering side. So yeah, ExxonMobil is just obviously key to running our cars. Without them, we wouldn't be driving. Simple as that."

What is particularly cool about ExxonMobil is that race fans have access to the very same innovation that is driving its race teams toward better race results to use in their road cars.

"I'm still actually looking for an ExxonMobil in Paris close to my place," Hadjar admitted. "It's actually a bit harder to find, but I wish I had it because it's actually working pretty well in my F1 car. So yeah, I think it's pretty sick."

Formula 1's most impressive rookie

Hadjar finds himself ninth in the driver standings and is responsible for 39 of the 72 points that have positioned Racing Bulls sixth in the constructor standings. The team have not finished sixth since 2021 when they were still known as AlphaTauri.

Of those 39 points, 15 came with his first career podium finish in the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort back in late August.

"It was honestly just toward the last 20 laps when I was running fourth; I knew I was going to finish fourth because I was under control," Hadjar reflected. "I was like, if anything happens ahead, then that's it. That's my first podium. And something eventually happened."

The engine in Lando Norris' McLaren expired as he ran second, promoting Hadjar from fourth to third, where he finished. He joined McLaren world championship leader Oscar Piastri and Red Bull's four-time reigning world champion Max Verstappen on the podium.

"I got a bit lucky," Hadjar admitted. "But I was there at the right time and made the most of it."

Isack Hadjar looks ahead

From the start of the year, Hadjar has clearly improved, but he can't pin that improvement on one specific factor.

"It's a question I think even I'm not sure," he admitted. "I think just the overall package is better, just with more laps, more races, more experience. That's about it."

He also knows there's still plenty of improvement to be made.

"On every aspect," he said without hesitation. "I mean, no one is a perfect driver. You can't be a perfect driver. You can't be a 10 out of 10, but you can always be closer to it. So that's my approach."

As for what he's looking forward to off the race track this week, as Formula 1 prepares for the second of its three scheduled race weekends in the United States this season, he had a nice simple one-word answer.

"Brisket!" he said. "Yeah, that's about it – and the track itself is so sick. I've been a few times to the U.S, as a kid, as a reserve driver, as a F1 movie promoter in New York. I've been around a few times. It's cool."

ABC is set to provide live coverage of the United States Grand Prix from Circuit of the Americas beginning at 2:55 p.m. ET this Sunday, October 19. Begin a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss any of the action!