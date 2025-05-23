Formula 1's most surprising team of 2025 is just heating up

Williams entered the 2025 Formula 1 season hoping to compete with the better performing teams in the midfield, but they've hit the ground running so far.

The Grove-based team finished the 2024 season in ninth place with just 17 points across the entire season, putting them 29 points behind then-named RB in eighth.

Despite their lowly position, the historic team was the focal point of a couple of intriguing storylines. The first was the introduction of Franco Colapinto after the dismissal of Logan Sargeant, while the other was the impressive signing of Carlos Sainz Jr. from Ferrari for 2025.

After years of difficulties, it was hoped that Sainz's experience could help the team take development further and put the car further up the midfield, potentially fighting the likes of Haas or Alpine for sixth in the constructor standings.

However, few would have predicted that Williams may already have claimed the title of "best of the rest" and have the potential to even beat some of the top teams in Formula 1 as the year progresses.

Williams heating up and ready to pounce

Just seven races into the 2025 season, Williams have already claimed their best point total (51) since the 2017 season, when rookie Lance Stroll and veteran Filipe Massa claimed 83 and fifth in the standings.

With an experienced duo of Alex Albon and Sainz, Williams already appear to be the biggest surprise in Formula 1 this season.

They already find themselves in fifth place, and that looks like a position that won't be relinquished, barring a catastrophe in the development of the FW47 throughout the year.

What may even be more surprising is the fact that the team look like they are already hitting their stride and could be heating up after claiming valuable points over the past three race weekends.

Ahead of Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix, Albon and Sainz both claimed points together in the Saudi Arabian, Miami, and Emilia-Romagna Grands Prix, with the former even claiming back-to-back P5 finishes.

Albon may have even challenged for the team's first podium finish of the season had the late incident with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc have panned out differently, with him losing the P4 position he held to Lewis Hamilton despite having been given a place back by a reluctant Leclerc.

There is belief that Albon may have had enough speed and tire degradation to chase down McLaren's Oscar Piastri, who finished P3 but had much older tires and had held off teammate Lando Norris for a few laps after the safety car restart.

For Williams to be disappointed with a P5 finish simply highlights how far the team have come in such a short time, with team principal James Vowles continuing to oversee an enormous overhaul of the team's operations that, so far, look to have it heading in the right direction.

Sainz has taken some time to adjust to his new team, having arrived from Ferrari in the offseason, but he looks to be gaining confidence in the car, and his technical feedback will prove valuable for the team as they look to maintain this upward trajectory.

If things continue this way, Williams could play upset in a few races this year, potentially even claiming a podium or two if one or two of the top teams have off weekends or suffer any DNFs.

With Albon in the form of his life and Sainz growing into his new role, Williams are right there to pounce and cause even more surprises after stepping away from their recent history in impressive fashion.