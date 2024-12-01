Formula 1: Qatar Grand Prix not being broadcast on ESPN
By Asher Fair
This past weekend's Las Vegas Grand Prix was shown live on ESPN from the Las Vegas Strip Circuit, making it the only one of the three United States races (and the only one of the five North American races) not shown on ABC.
The second annual Las Vegas Grand Prix was the 12th and final race on ESPN's portion of the 2024 Formula 1 broadcast schedule. The season's final two races, this Sunday's Qatar Grand Prix at Lusail International Circuit and next Sunday's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit, are set to be shown live on ESPN2.
ESPN2's most recent race was the Sao Paulo Grand Prix at Interlagos Circuit in early November. ABC's five-race portion of the broadcast schedule wrapped up in the Mexico City Grand Prix at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez one week prior.
Whether a race is shown on ESPN, ESPN2, or ABC, the same live coverage from Sky Sports is set to be provided for fans in the United States, and that coverage is set to be presented commercial-free, thanks to Mercedes-Benz.
Sunday's 57-lap race, the second race of the 2024 season's third tripleheader, is set to be the third ever Qatar Grand Prix at the 16-turn, 3.343-mile (5.381-kilometer) road course in Lusail, Al Daayen, Qatar.
The track was added to the schedule in 2021 for the first time after several other tracks were removed from the calendar due to COVID-19-related restrictions.
A 10-year contract was agreed to afterward, but the track did not return to the calendar in 2022 due to the fact that the country hosted the FIFA World Cup. The venue returned to the schedule in 2023 and it is set to remain there through 2032.
Tune in to ESPN2 this Sunday, December 1 at 10:55 a.m. ET for the live broadcast of the Qatar Grand Prix from Losail International Circuit. Four-time reigning world champion Max Verstappen is the reigning winner of this event. Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton won it in 2021.