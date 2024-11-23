Formula 1: Las Vegas Grand Prix not being broadcast on ABC
By Asher Fair
The first two United States Formula 1 races of the 2024 season were shown live on ABC, with those races being the Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome in May and the United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas in October.
The two other North American races, the Canadian Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in June and the Mexico City Grand Prix at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in October, were also shown on ABC. In fact, the only race on ABC that did not take place in North America was the Monaco Grand Prix at Circuit de Monaco back in May.
This weekend, Formula 1 is set for its fifth North American race and its third United States race of the record-breaking 24-race 2024 season. The Las Vegas Grand Prix is scheduled to take place on Saturday night (Sunday morning, ET) at the Las Vegas Strip Street Circuit. But that race will not be shown on ABC.
Las Vegas Grand Prix not being shown on ABC
With ABC's five-race portion of the 2024 broadcast schedule in the books, this 50-lap race around the 14-turn, 3.8-mile (6.116-kilometer) temporary street circuit in Las Vegas, Nevada is set to be the 12th and final race of the season shown live on ESPN.
ESPN has not shown a race in over two months, as the three most recent events were either on ABC or ESPN2. The Singapore Grand Prix at Marina Bay Street Circuit is the most recent race to be shown on ESPN, and it was contested on Sunday, September 22.
The season's finale two races, the Qatar Grand Prix at Lusail International Circuit on Sunday, December 1 and the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit on Sunday, December 8, are set to be shown live on ESPN2.
It is worth pointing out that whether a race is shown on ESPN, ESPN2, or ABC in the United States, the same coverage is set to be provided by Sky Sports, and thanks to Mercedes-Benz, it is set to be provided commercial-free.
Tune in to ESPN at 12:55 a.m. ET this Sunday, November 24 for the live broadcast of the Las Vegas Grand Prix from Las Vegas Strip Circuit. Three-time reigning world champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull won the inaugural Las Vegas race last year, and he has a chance to clinch his fourth straight title this weekend.