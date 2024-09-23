No more Formula 1 races on ESPN for over two months
By Asher Fair
Eight of the nine most recent Formula 1 races, including the last six in a row, have been shown live on ESPN. The most recent of those races was this past Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix at Marina Bay Street Circuit.
Earlier this season, there was a stretch of four consecutive races that were not shown on ESPN. All four of those races were shown on either ABC or ESPN2, and it was the longest such stretch of the record-breaking 24-race 2024 season.
That stretch without a race on ESPN lasted for nine weeks, and another stretch of the same length is now upon us, though the current stretch is only set to feature three races.
No more races on ESPN for two months
Those three races are the United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on Sunday, October 20; the Mexico City Grand Prix at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Sunday, October 27; and the Sao Paulo Grand Prix at Interlagos Circuit on Sunday, November 3.
The United States Grand Prix and the Mexico City Grand Prix are set to be the fourth and fifth of five races on ABC's portion of the broadcast schedule, and the Sao Paulo Grand Prix is set to be the fifth of seven races on ESPN2's portion.
These three races comprise the second of three tripleheaders on the 2024 calendar, though there is a break of four weeks between now and the United States Grand Prix and then another break of three weeks between the Sao Paulo Grand Prix and the Las Vegas Grand Prix as the Las Vegas Strip Street Circuit on Sunday, November 24.
The Las Vegas Grand Prix, which is set to kick off the season's final tripleheader, is set to be the 12th and final race shown on ESPN this year.
The season's final two races, the Qatar Grand Prix at Lusail International Circuit on Sunday, December 1 and the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit on Sunday, December 8, are set to be shown on ESPN2.