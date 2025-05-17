Formula 1 qualifying: Full starting lineup at Imola Circuit

Imola Circuit, officially known as Autodromo Enzo & Dino Ferrari, has hosted four Formula 1 races since returning to the calendar in 2020 as a part of the pandemic-modified schedule. It did not host a race in 2023 as a result of flooding.
Qualifying is notoriously important at the 21-turn, 3.05-mile (4.908-kilometer) road course in Imola, Emilia-Romagna, Italy. Only once since 2020 has the winner of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix come from behind the front row, and the average starting position for a winner during that stretch is 1.75.
In fact, you have to go back to 1981 to find the last time a driver won the race from behind the second row, and P5, where Nelson Piquet won from in both 1980 and 1981, is the lowest ever starting position for an Imola winner in 31 all-time races at the venue.
After Max Verstappen won from pole in both 2022 and 2024, can he do it again for a struggling Red Bull team in 2025?
Follow along with our live qualifying updates during Saturday's session.
Imola Q1 results
1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
2nd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
3rd - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
4th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
5th - George Russell, Mercedes
6th - Lando Norris, McLaren
7th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
8th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
9th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams
10th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
11th - Alex Albon, Williams
12th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
13th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls
14th - Franco Colapinto, Alpine
15th - Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber
16th - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
17th - Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber
18th - Esteban Ocon, Haas
19th - Oliver Bearman, Haas
20th - Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull
Imola Q2 results
1st - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams
2nd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
3rd - Lando Norris, McLaren
4th - George Russell, Mercedes
5th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
6th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
7th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
8th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
9th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls
10th - Alex Albon, Williams
11th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
12th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
13th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
14th - Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber
15th - Franco Colapinto, Alpine
Imola Q3 results
1st - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
2nd - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
3rd - George Russell, Mercedes
4th - Lando Norris, McLaren
5th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
6th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams
7th - Alex Albon, Williams
8th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
9th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls
10th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
Imola starting lineup
1st - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
2nd - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
3rd - George Russell, Mercedes
4th - Lando Norris, McLaren
5th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
6th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams
7th - Alex Albon, Williams
8th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
9th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls
10th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
11th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
12th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
13th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
14th - Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber
15th - Franco Colapinto, Alpine
16th - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
17th - Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber
18th - Esteban Ocon, Haas
19th - Oliver Bearman, Haas
20th - Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull
Tune in to ESPN2 at 8:55 a.m. ET on Sunday, May 18 for the live broadcast of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix from Imola Circuit. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action!