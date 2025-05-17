Formula 1 qualifying: Full starting lineup at Imola Circuit

Imola Circuit, officially known as Autodromo Enzo & Dino Ferrari, has hosted four Formula 1 races since returning to the calendar in 2020 as a part of the pandemic-modified schedule. It did not host a race in 2023 as a result of flooding.

Qualifying is notoriously important at the 21-turn, 3.05-mile (4.908-kilometer) road course in Imola, Emilia-Romagna, Italy. Only once since 2020 has the winner of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix come from behind the front row, and the average starting position for a winner during that stretch is 1.75.

In fact, you have to go back to 1981 to find the last time a driver won the race from behind the second row, and P5, where Nelson Piquet won from in both 1980 and 1981, is the lowest ever starting position for an Imola winner in 31 all-time races at the venue.

After Max Verstappen won from pole in both 2022 and 2024, can he do it again for a struggling Red Bull team in 2025?

Follow along with our live qualifying updates during Saturday's session.

Imola Q1 results

1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull



2nd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren



3rd - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin



4th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin



5th - George Russell, Mercedes



6th - Lando Norris, McLaren



7th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine



8th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes



9th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams



10th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari



11th - Alex Albon, Williams



12th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari



13th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls



14th - Franco Colapinto, Alpine



15th - Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber



16th - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls



17th - Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber



18th - Esteban Ocon, Haas



19th - Oliver Bearman, Haas



20th - Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull

Imola Q2 results

1st - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams



2nd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren



3rd - Lando Norris, McLaren



4th - George Russell, Mercedes



5th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull



6th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin



7th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin



8th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine



9th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls



10th - Alex Albon, Williams



11th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari



12th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari



13th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes



14th - Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber



15th - Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Imola Q3 results

1st - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

2nd - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

3rd - George Russell, Mercedes

4th - Lando Norris, McLaren

5th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

6th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams

7th - Alex Albon, Williams

8th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

9th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls

10th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine

