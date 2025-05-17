Beyond the Flag
Fansided

Formula 1 qualifying: Full starting lineup at Imola Circuit

Overtaking at Imola Circuit is as hard as it is at any road course on the Formula 1 schedule, making qualifying extra important.
ByAsher Fair|
Lando Norris, McLaren, Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Formula 1
Lando Norris, McLaren, Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Formula 1 | Rudy Carezzevoli/GettyImages

Imola Circuit, officially known as Autodromo Enzo & Dino Ferrari, has hosted four Formula 1 races since returning to the calendar in 2020 as a part of the pandemic-modified schedule. It did not host a race in 2023 as a result of flooding.

Qualifying is notoriously important at the 21-turn, 3.05-mile (4.908-kilometer) road course in Imola, Emilia-Romagna, Italy. Only once since 2020 has the winner of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix come from behind the front row, and the average starting position for a winner during that stretch is 1.75.

In fact, you have to go back to 1981 to find the last time a driver won the race from behind the second row, and P5, where Nelson Piquet won from in both 1980 and 1981, is the lowest ever starting position for an Imola winner in 31 all-time races at the venue.

After Max Verstappen won from pole in both 2022 and 2024, can he do it again for a struggling Red Bull team in 2025?

Follow along with our live qualifying updates during Saturday's session.

Imola Q1 results

1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2nd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

3rd - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

4th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

5th - George Russell, Mercedes

6th - Lando Norris, McLaren

7th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine

8th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

9th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams

10th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

11th - Alex Albon, Williams

12th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

13th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls

14th - Franco Colapinto, Alpine

15th - Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber

16th - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

17th - Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber

18th - Esteban Ocon, Haas

19th - Oliver Bearman, Haas

20th - Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull

Imola Q2 results

1st - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams

2nd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

3rd - Lando Norris, McLaren

4th - George Russell, Mercedes

5th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

6th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

7th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

8th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine

9th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls

10th - Alex Albon, Williams

11th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

12th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

13th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

14th - Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber

15th - Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Imola Q3 results

1st - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
2nd - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
3rd - George Russell, Mercedes
4th - Lando Norris, McLaren
5th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
6th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams
7th - Alex Albon, Williams
8th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
9th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls
10th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Imola starting lineup

1st - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
2nd - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
3rd - George Russell, Mercedes
4th - Lando Norris, McLaren
5th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
6th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams
7th - Alex Albon, Williams
8th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
9th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls
10th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
11th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
12th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
13th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
14th - Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber
15th - Franco Colapinto, Alpine
16th - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
17th - Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber
18th - Esteban Ocon, Haas
19th - Oliver Bearman, Haas
20th - Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull

Tune in to ESPN2 at 8:55 a.m. ET on Sunday, May 18 for the live broadcast of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix from Imola Circuit. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action!

Home/Formula 1