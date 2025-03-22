Formula 1 qualifying updates, full Chinese Grand Prix starting lineup

Shanghai International Circuit returned to the Formula 1 schedule for the first time since 2019 last year, and this year's Chinese Grand Prix has been moved up by about a month, making it race number two on a record-tying 24-race calendar.

Sunday's race is scheduled to be a 56-lap race around the 16-turn, 3.388-mile (5.452-kilometer) Jiading, Shanghai road course, where Red Bull's Max Verstappen won from pole last year. He also won last year's sprint race after McLaren's Lando Norris started on pole.

This year's sprint race was won by Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton after he started from the pole position.

Keep tabs on Saturday's qualifying session for the Chinese Grand Prix.

Chinese Grand Prix Q1 - Advanced

Chinese Grand Prix Q1 - Eliminated

16th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine



17th - Oliver Bearman, Haas



18th - Jack Doohan, Alpine



19th - Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber



20th - Liam Lawson, Red Bull

Chinese Grand Prix Q2 - Advanced

Chinese Grand Prix Q2 - Eliminated

Chinese Grand Prix Q3 - Results

Full Chinese Grand Prix starting lineup

1st - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

2nd - George Russell, Mercedes

3rd - Lando Norris, McLaren

4th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

5th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

6th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

7th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls

8th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

9th - Yuki Tsunoda, Racing Bulls

10th - Alex Albon, Williams

11th - Esteban Ocon, Haas

12th - Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber

13th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

14th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

15th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams

16th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine

17th - Oliver Bearman, Haas

18th - Jack Doohan, Alpine

19th - Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber

20th - Liam Lawson, Red Bull

The Chinese Grand Prix is set to be broadcast live on ESPN from Shanghai International Circuit beginning at 2:55 a.m. ET this Sunday, March 23.