Formula 1 qualifying updates, full Chinese Grand Prix starting lineup

Shanghai International Circuit returned to the Formula 1 schedule for the first time since 2019 last year, and this year's Chinese Grand Prix has been moved up by about a month, making it race number two on a record-tying 24-race calendar.
Sunday's race is scheduled to be a 56-lap race around the 16-turn, 3.388-mile (5.452-kilometer) Jiading, Shanghai road course, where Red Bull's Max Verstappen won from pole last year. He also won last year's sprint race after McLaren's Lando Norris started on pole.
This year's sprint race was won by Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton after he started from the pole position.
Keep tabs on Saturday's qualifying session for the Chinese Grand Prix.
Chinese Grand Prix Q1 - Advanced
1st - Lando Norris, McLaren
2nd - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls
3rd - Yuki Tsunoda, Racing Bulls
4th - George Russell, Mercedes
5th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
6th - Alex Albon, Williams
7th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
8th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
9th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams
10th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
11th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
12th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
13th - Esteban Ocon, Haas
14th - Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber
15th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
Chinese Grand Prix Q1 - Eliminated
16th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
17th - Oliver Bearman, Haas
18th - Jack Doohan, Alpine
19th - Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber
20th - Liam Lawson, Red Bull
Chinese Grand Prix Q2 - Advanced
1st - Lando Norris, McLaren
2nd - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
3rd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
4th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls
5th - Yuki Tsunoda, Racing Bulls
6th - George Russell, Mercedes
7th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
8th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
9th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
10th - Alex Albon, Williams
Chinese Grand Prix Q2 - Eliminated
11th - Esteban Ocon, Haas
12th - Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber
13th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
14th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
15th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams
Chinese Grand Prix Q3 - Results
1st - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
2nd - George Russell, Mercedes
3rd - Lando Norris, McLaren
4th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
5th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
6th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
7th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls
8th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
9th - Yuki Tsunoda, Racing Bulls
10th - Alex Albon, Williams
Full Chinese Grand Prix starting lineup
1st - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
2nd - George Russell, Mercedes
3rd - Lando Norris, McLaren
4th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
5th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
6th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
7th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls
8th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
9th - Yuki Tsunoda, Racing Bulls
10th - Alex Albon, Williams
11th - Esteban Ocon, Haas
12th - Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber
13th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
14th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
15th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams
16th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
17th - Oliver Bearman, Haas
18th - Jack Doohan, Alpine
19th - Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber
20th - Liam Lawson, Red Bull
The Chinese Grand Prix is set to be broadcast live on ESPN from Shanghai International Circuit beginning at 2:55 a.m. ET this Sunday, March 23.