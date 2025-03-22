Beyond the Flag
Formula 1 qualifying updates, full Chinese Grand Prix starting lineup

The Chinese Grand Prix is the second race on the 2025 Formula 1 schedule, having been moved up from its April slot last year.
Shanghai International Circuit returned to the Formula 1 schedule for the first time since 2019 last year, and this year's Chinese Grand Prix has been moved up by about a month, making it race number two on a record-tying 24-race calendar.

Sunday's race is scheduled to be a 56-lap race around the 16-turn, 3.388-mile (5.452-kilometer) Jiading, Shanghai road course, where Red Bull's Max Verstappen won from pole last year. He also won last year's sprint race after McLaren's Lando Norris started on pole.

This year's sprint race was won by Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton after he started from the pole position.

Chinese Grand Prix Q1 - Advanced

1st - Lando Norris, McLaren

2nd - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls

3rd - Yuki Tsunoda, Racing Bulls

4th - George Russell, Mercedes

5th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

6th - Alex Albon, Williams

7th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

8th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

9th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams

10th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

11th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

12th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

13th - Esteban Ocon, Haas

14th - Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber

15th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

Chinese Grand Prix Q1 - Eliminated

16th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine

17th - Oliver Bearman, Haas

18th - Jack Doohan, Alpine

19th - Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber

20th - Liam Lawson, Red Bull

Chinese Grand Prix Q2 - Advanced

1st - Lando Norris, McLaren

2nd - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

3rd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

4th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls

5th - Yuki Tsunoda, Racing Bulls

6th - George Russell, Mercedes

7th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

8th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

9th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

10th - Alex Albon, Williams

Chinese Grand Prix Q2 - Eliminated

11th - Esteban Ocon, Haas

12th - Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber

13th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

14th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

15th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams

Chinese Grand Prix Q3 - Results

1st - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
2nd - George Russell, Mercedes
3rd - Lando Norris, McLaren
4th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
5th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
6th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
7th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls
8th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
9th - Yuki Tsunoda, Racing Bulls
10th - Alex Albon, Williams

Full Chinese Grand Prix starting lineup

1st - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
2nd - George Russell, Mercedes
3rd - Lando Norris, McLaren
4th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
5th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
6th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
7th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls
8th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
9th - Yuki Tsunoda, Racing Bulls
10th - Alex Albon, Williams
11th - Esteban Ocon, Haas
12th - Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber
13th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
14th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
15th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams
16th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
17th - Oliver Bearman, Haas
18th - Jack Doohan, Alpine
19th - Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber
20th - Liam Lawson, Red Bull

The Chinese Grand Prix is set to be broadcast live on ESPN from Shanghai International Circuit beginning at 2:55 a.m. ET this Sunday, March 23. Start a free trial of FuboTV now if you have not already had a chance to do so!

