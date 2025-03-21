Formula 1 qualifying updates, full Chinese sprint race lineup

Days after the season-opening Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park Circuit, we have reached the second Grand Prix weekend of the 24-race 2025 Formula 1 campaign. And with that, Formula 1 is set for the first of its six sprint races this year.

Shanghai International Circuit, which returned to the calendar for the first time since 2019 last year, also hosted a sprint race in 2024. It hosted the season's first sprint race a year ago as well, though the Chinese Grand Prix race weekend did not take place until mid-April.

Sprint races are roughly one-third the length of the Grand Prix, so with Sunday's race around the 16-turn, 3.388-mile (5.452-kilometer) Jiading, Shanghai road course being scheduled for 56 laps, the sprint race is scheduled to be a 19-lap event.

The qualifying format is pretty much the same for a sprint race as it is for a Grand Prix, albeit with shorter rounds. In the sprint itself, only the top eight drivers score points, with eight points going to the winner, down to one point for the eighth place finisher.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won last year's sprint race after McLaren's Lando Norris started from the pole position.

Follow along with our live Chinese sprint updates.

Chinese sprint SQ1 - Advanced

1st - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari



2nd - Lando Norris, McLaren



3rd - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari



4th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren



5th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull



6th - George Russell, Mercedes



7th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes



8th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin



9th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls



10th - Oliver Bearman, Haas



11th - Yuki Tsunoda, Racing Bulls



12th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin



13th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams



14th - Alex Albon, Williams



15th - Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber



Chinese sprint SQ1 - Eliminated

16th - Jack Doohan, Alpine

17th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine

18th - Esteban Ocon, Haas

19th - Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber

20th - Liam Lawson, Red Bull

Chinese sprint SQ2 - Advanced

1st - Lando Norris, McLaren



2nd - George Russell, Mercedes



3rd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren



4th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari



5th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes



6th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull



7th - Alex Albon, Williams



8th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari



9th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin



10th - Yuki Tsunoda, Racing Bulls

Chinese sprint SQ2 - Eliminated

11th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin



12th - Oliver Bearman, Haas



13th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams



14th - Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber



15th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls

Chinese sprint SQ3 - Results

1st - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

2nd - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

3rd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

4th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

5th - George Russell, Mercedes

6th - Lando Norris, McLaren

7th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

8th - Yuki Tsunoda, Racing Bulls

9th - Alex Albon, Williams

10th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

ESPNU is set to provide live coverage of the Chinese sprint race from Shanghai International Circuit beginning at 10:55 p.m. ET on Friday, March 21. The Chinese Grand Prix itself is set to be shown live on ESPN beginning at 2:55 a.m. ET on Sunday, March 23.