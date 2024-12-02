Formula 1: Reigning champion eliminated after Qatar Grand Prix
By Asher Fair
There will be a new Formula 1 constructor champion in 2024, or at least one that hasn't been world champion in a very long time.
Entering the Qatar Grand Prix race weekend at Lusail International Circuit, there were 103 points still on the table for each constructor: 44 in each of two Grands Prix (Qatar and Abu Dhabi), and 15 in the Qatar sprint race.
Grand Prix winners score 25 points, and runners-up score 18. An additional point is awarded to the driver who runs the race's fastest lap, provided he finishes inside the top 10. In sprint races, winners score eight points, and runners-up score seven points.
Red Bull, winners of the two most recent constructor championships, entered the weekend trailing McLaren by 53 points for the lead. Ferrari, placed between the two, trailed McLaren by 24 points.
Red Bull scored 26 points throughout the weekend, one with four-time world champion Max Verstappen's eighth place finish in the sprint race and another 25 with his victory in the Grand Prix. Sergio Perez did not score.
But despite the fact that Verstappen, crowned champion for a fourth straight season the week prior in Las Vegas, led all drivers in points scored in Qatar, Red Bull were outscored by both McLaren and Ferrari. McLaren's lead over Ferrari dropped from 24 to 21 points, but their lead over Red Bull grew from 53 to 59 points.
And there are now just 44 points remaining on the table for each constructor.
McLaren have not won the constructor championship since 1998, as they were disqualified from the 2007 season due to the espionage controversy. Ferrari have not won it since 2008.
McLaren's Lando Norris is just eight points ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc for second place in the driver standings, and McLaren's Oscar Piastri is 19 points ahead of Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. for fourth. Keep in mind, Oliver Bearman also scored six points for Ferrari back in Saudi Arabia.
Throughout the first stages of the season, it appeared as though Red Bull would win a third straight title quite comfortably. But Perez quickly fell behind in the standings and now sits in a distant eighth place, well behind the Mercedes duo of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton in sixth and seventh, respectively. Mercedes have been locked into fourth place in the constructor standings for several weeks.
Red Bull do still have a chance to pass Ferrari for second place, but it's a longshot at 38 points back.
