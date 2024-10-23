Formula 1: The rule change that should have been made for 2025 but wasn't
Despite the fact that the bonus point for the fastest lap in a Formula 1 race has not been around that long, it has quickly become a fan-favorite. After it was initially a part of the sport from 1950 to 1959, it made a return to Formula 1 back in 2019. Unfortunately, the concept will be dropped again after the 2024 season.
The change was unexpected, as very few people pointed it out as an issue. Awarding an extra point for the fastest lap, provided the driver finished the race inside the top 10, made the racing more exciting, as teams and drivers saw how crucial just one point can be in the driver and constructor world championship battles.
The FIA have been under fire for a number of different issues in recent seasons, and they continue to make alterations that are not particularly necessary. However, removing the bonus point seems like a move in preparation for the 2026 season, when a new era of Formula 1 rules and regulations is slated to begin.
The rule change that should have happened instead
The value of an additional point for the fastest lap has been seen throughout the grid, to the point where even drivers outside of the top 10 have sometimes tried to record it to take the point away from their rivals, even though they would not have scored the extra point themselves.
But to improve the quality of racing among all 20 drivers, and to show value to some of the battles at the back end of both championships, all drivers should have instead been made eligible to earn the additional point for recording the fastest lap.
For example, while all the attention has been going towards McLaren, Red Bull, and Ferrari for the lead in the constructor championship, the battles between Haas and RB or Williams and Alpine have been somewhat hidden.
Imagine Formula 1 gets to Abu Dhabi and Haas and RB are tied on points, and all four drivers are outside of the top 10 but going for the fastest lap to get that slight edge.
Not only would such a change make the racing more competitive throughout the grid, but it would also give fans a much better spectacle to watch. It may take a while before the FIA make any alterations to the point system, but this would be a nice change to see implemented.