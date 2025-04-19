Formula 1: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying updates, full starting lineup

Formula 1 is set to have its first off weekend since March next weekend, but before then, race number five on the record-tying 24-race 2025 calendar is scheduled to take place at Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

The 27-turn, 3.837-mile (6.175-kilometer) temporary street circuit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia is still one of the newer circuits on the calendar, having only hosted its first Formula 1 race in 2025.

Since then, three of the four 50-lap races have been won from the pole position, with the lone exception being the 2022 race when Red Bull's Max Verstappen won from fourth place on the grid. He also won from pole last year after former teammate Sergio Perez did the same in 2023.

In 2021, it was Lewis Hamilton, then driving for Mercedes, who won from pole after a memorable battle with Verstappen in the closing stages.

The bottom line is that qualifying is super important on the tight yet extremely fast streets of the Corniche. This year, no driver has won from a position other than pole, and including the China sprint race, there have been four different winners in five races.

Who will take pole for this year's Jeddah race? Follow along with our live qualifying updates.

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Q1 results

1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull



2nd - Lando Norris, McLaren



3rd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren



4th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes



5th - Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull



6th - Alex Albon, Williams



7th - George Russell, Mercedes



8th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams



9th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari



10th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine



11th - Oliver Bearman, Haas



12th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin



13th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari



14th - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls



15th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls



16th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin



17th - Jack Doohan, Alpine



18th - Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber



19th - Esteban Ocon, Haas



20th - Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Q2 results

1st - Lando Norris, McLaren

2nd - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

3rd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

4th - George Russell, Mercedes

5th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

6th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

7th - Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull

8th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams

9th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine

10th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

11th - Alex Albon, Williams

12th - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

13th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

14th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls

15th - Oliver Bearman, Haas

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Q3 results

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Full starting lineup

