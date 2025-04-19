Formula 1: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying updates, full starting lineup

Formula 1 is set to have its first off weekend since March next weekend, but before then, race number five on the record-tying 24-race 2025 calendar is scheduled to take place at Jeddah Corniche Circuit.
The 27-turn, 3.837-mile (6.175-kilometer) temporary street circuit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia is still one of the newer circuits on the calendar, having only hosted its first Formula 1 race in 2025.
Since then, three of the four 50-lap races have been won from the pole position, with the lone exception being the 2022 race when Red Bull's Max Verstappen won from fourth place on the grid. He also won from pole last year after former teammate Sergio Perez did the same in 2023.
In 2021, it was Lewis Hamilton, then driving for Mercedes, who won from pole after a memorable battle with Verstappen in the closing stages.
The bottom line is that qualifying is super important on the tight yet extremely fast streets of the Corniche. This year, no driver has won from a position other than pole, and including the China sprint race, there have been four different winners in five races.
Who will take pole for this year's Jeddah race? Follow along with our live qualifying updates.
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Q1 results
1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
2nd - Lando Norris, McLaren
3rd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
4th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
5th - Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull
6th - Alex Albon, Williams
7th - George Russell, Mercedes
8th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams
9th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
10th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
11th - Oliver Bearman, Haas
12th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
13th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
14th - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
15th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls
16th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
17th - Jack Doohan, Alpine
18th - Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber
19th - Esteban Ocon, Haas
20th - Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Q2 results
1st - Lando Norris, McLaren
2nd - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
3rd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
4th - George Russell, Mercedes
5th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
6th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
7th - Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull
8th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams
9th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
10th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
11th - Alex Albon, Williams
12th - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
13th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
14th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls
15th - Oliver Bearman, Haas
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Q3 results
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Full starting lineup
