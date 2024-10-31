Formula 1: Sergio Perez comments could be writing on the wall
Two drivers currently with uncertain futures in Formula 1, Sergio Perez and Liam Lawson, drove very hard against one another during the Mexico City Grand Prix this past weekend. It ultimately resulted in the Kiwi driver flipping off Perez as he passed him on the straight.
The Mexican driver was very critical of Lawson during his post-race press conference at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. He criticized the 22-year-old’s attitude and general sense of awareness, even pointing out a similar skirmish Lawson had with Fernando Alonso at Circuit of the Americas the previous weekend.
Though Perez does have somewhat of a point, the fact that a battle with Lawson is his main focus after placing P17, last among the non-DNFs, at his home Grand Prix does not make much sense.
The 34-year-old’s seat has been at risk for over a season now, and his latest comments are certainly not a good look, given the fact that he is comparing himself to a driver with seven career starts competing for RB while he drives for Red Bull.
Fair or foul, Lawson only increased his chances of replacing Perez.
We have seen a rather drastic downfall from Sergio Perez ever since the early stages of the 2023 season. He has since been involved in way too many accidents or has been knocked out in Q1 way too many times.
With Lawson having joined RB to replace Daniel Ricciardo after the Singapore Grand Prix, the Kiwi driver is reportedly now in the running for the Mexican driver’s Red Bull seat alongside Max Verstappen in 2025.
Despite the blowback Lawson has received in recent days, the temperament and determination he showed on the track in Mexico is exactly what Red Bull want alongside Verstappen. Sunday’s incident even led some to draw a few similarities between the Dutch and Kiwi drivers.
These intangible aspects simply may be what Christian Horner and Helmut Marko are looking for as we inch closer to a decision. The Red Bull team boss has already said that difficult decisions will need to be made going forward. With just four race weekends to go in 2024, it should be a fight to the finish line in Abu Dhabi regarding who will be Red Bull’s second driver in 2025.