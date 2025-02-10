Formula 1 set for driver standoff repeat from 43 years ago?

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the current president of the FIA, set out to combat the continuous use of explicit language by Formula 1 drivers. The 2024 season saw Max Verstappen issued mandatory community service and Charles Leclerc fined 10,000 euros for swearing during a press conference.

The FIA’s goal coming into the 2025 season was to set a clear and specific set of regulations for swearing and any potential “moral injury” caused. They set up three tiers, which included monetary fines, suspensions, and world championship point deductions.

Back in November, the Grand Prix Drivers' Association (GPDA) released a statement on social media regarding the behavior from the FIA and its treatment of drivers, specifically regarding swearing. The drivers could come together once again in the coming weeks leading up to the 2025 season as a result of the official guidelines that have been put into place.

A Formula 1 drivers' standoff similar to 1982?

In 1982, all 30 Formula 1 drivers got together in a single room with mattresses all over the floor. They did so to petition against certain rules that were to be put into place, which also happened to include a lifetime ban for making critical remarks about the FIA.

With preseason testing set to begin in a few weeks and the first Grand Prix of the season just over a month away, drivers have a very limited time to deal with this matter. However, the limited time could allow for them to take a more radical approach.

Though the FIA is Formula 1’s governing body, the sport would not exist without its drivers. Odds are that if the drivers come together and collectively announce that they will not race until the guidelines are changed, it would put a tremendous amount of pressure on the FIA and Sulayem, potentially even leading to his resignation.

While the odds of that occurring are not that high, teams might as well back their drivers in this decision. The FIA president has made numerous statements within the last year that truly bring into question whether or not Formula 1's best interests are on his mind. Nevertheless, the official GPDA Instagram account could make its second ever post before the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday, March 16.