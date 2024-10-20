Formula 1: United States Grand Prix not being broadcast on ESPN
By Asher Fair
Sunday afternoon's Unites States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas marks the second of three races in the United States during the 2024 Formula 1 season, and it is the 19th of a record-breaking 24 races overall.
Eight of the nine most recent races were shown on ESPN after the season's first nine races consisted of three races on ESPN, three on ESPN2, and three on ABC.
In the nine most recent races, the only non-ESPN race was the British Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit, which was shown on ESPN2 back in early July.
United States Grand Prix not being shown on ESPN
This Sunday's 56-lap race around the 20-turn, 3.427-mile (5.515-kilometer) road course in Austin, Texas is set to be the first race shown on ABC in almost four and a half months.
The most recent Formula 1 race shown on ABC was the also the most recent race in North America, that being the Canadian Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in early June.
ABC is responsible for five races on the 2024 schedule. Beyond this weekend, the lone remaining race on ABC this season is next Sunday afternoon's Mexico City Grand Prix at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.
ESPN2, which is responsible for seven races on the 2024 schedule, is then set to show three of the season's final four races, with the other one being on ESPN. The season's lone remaining race on ESPN is the third and final United States race, the Las Vegas Grand Prix at the Las Vegas Strip Street Circuit, on Sunday, November 24.
It is worth noting that, in the United States, whether a race is shown on ESPN, ESPN2, or ABC, the same Sky Sports coverage is presented commercial-free by Mercedes-Benz.
Tune in to ABC at 2:55 p.m. ET this Sunday, October 20 for the live broadcast of the United States Grand Prix from Circuit of the Americas. Three-time reigning world champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull is the three-time reigning winner of this race, having won it in each of his first three title-winning seasons. Start a free trial of FuboTV now if you have not yet had the chance to do so!