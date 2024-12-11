Formula 1: Valtteri Bottas chances slim despite 'not done yet' claim
When Valtteri Bottas made the switch from Mercedes to Alfa Romeo (now Sauber) back in 2022, it was not seen as such a bad move at the time, given his desire for a longer contract with fewer expectations. However, the Finn publicly stating this past week that he regrets his three years at Sauber was very telling.
The 35-year-old failed to put up an impressive season after 2022 and only finished in the points on four occasions since the start of 2023. Much of that came down to Sauber producing a dramatically slow car incapable of competing.
When newly crowned Formula 2 champion Gabriel Bortoleto was announced to complete Sauber's lineup for 2025 alongside Nico Hulkenberg, it killed any hope of Bottas maintaining his role with the team. Instead, his attention has now turned to finding a reserve role next season, with the hope of getting a full-time drive again in 2026.
Despite claims that he is not done yet, Valtteri Bottas’ chances are still low.
When the Finnish driver alluded to not being done yet in Formula 1 during the final Grand Prix weekend of his Sauber stint, he had a plan in mind. However, it may not account for what other teams are looking for in a driver.
For the first time in Formula 1 history, there were no driver changes from the end of the 2023 season to start of the 2024 season. But heading into 2025, Formula 1 is set to see a new wave of youth enter the sport.
Four young drivers, one-fifth of the 2025 grid, are set to make their full-time debut, with potential for a fifth in Isack Hadjar. When it came down to the final two options for Hulkenberg's new teammate, Sauber opted for Bortoleto over Bottas, even though the 10-time Grand Prix winner had been slated to be the center of Audi's 2026 project when he initially signed on.
His age, in combination with his lack of good results over the last two seasons, will likely make teams hesitant to give him another chance. In addition to that, Bottas has admittedly taken the extra time to explore his interests in other ventures.
Bottas is known throughout the paddock to be a competitive cycler, having participated in the UCI Gravel World Championships in Belgium earlier this year. He also is involved in business ventures, co-owning a coffee roastery and gin company. He could look to spend more time in growing both companies, perhaps as another method of generating income while he takes some time off from racing.