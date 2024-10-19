Formula 1's Valtteri Bottas: 'I'll be racing something' in 2025
By Asher Fair
There is only one seat still open in the 2025 Formula 1 driver lineup, and Valtteri Bottas is currently occupying it at Sauber, the team set to become Audi from 2026.
Bottas is one of a number of drivers currently competing without a deal to compete next year, and he is working on confirming his plans.
The 10-time Grand Prix winner and former world championship runner-up is still said to be one of the frontrunners to sign with the team for next year.
They have already signed Nico Hulkenberg from Haas, so the big question is whether they want to move forward with two veteran drivers or sign a younger driver, such as potential rookie Gabriel Bortoleto or current Williams driver Franco Colapinto, who recently replaced the struggling Logan Sargeant.
Whether or not Bottas returns to Formula 1, he does plan to race next year.
Formula 1 is, of course, still his target, and he is hoping that the seat he currently occupies remains his for a fourth year in a row next year.
“Yes, you should expect me [to compete next year]," Bottas told Beyond the Flag. "That's my main goal, and Formula 1 is obviously still priority number one, but I'll always be racing something – don't worry about that!”
Whether the 35-year-old Finnish driver returns to Sauber for a fourth season or not, the team's driver lineup will not look the same next year, as teammate Zhou Guanyu will not be back following the Hulkenberg announcement.
Bottas has enjoyed working with the 25-year-old Chinese since he joined the team as a rookie in 2022.
"For me it's a nice role to be in, because you are kind of the senior, the older guy, and you almost have a bit more responsibility in a way," he explained.
"I've also enjoyed seeing him develop and grow, so that part of also trying to guide him, I've really enjoyed it. He does keep me on my toes. Some weekends he is extremely quick. We work well together, so I've really enjoyed it.”
