Formula 1: Why Sauber's ongoing driver dilemma should not exist
Audi are set to fully take over Sauber after the 2025 Formula 1 season, and they are looking to be as competitive as possible right from the beginning.
Signing Nico Hulkenberg for next year was the first step, and the second seat is reportedly set to go to either the experienced Valtteri Bottas or potential rookie Gabriel Bortoleto.
This decision seems to be causing an issue for Mattia Binotto, who was recently appointed as head of the Sauber/Audi Formula 1 project.
The team still have faith in Bottas, but Sauber’s struggling car has made it difficult to properly assess the Finnish driver. The fact that he is now in the final stage of his career does not really help his case for the seat beyond the 2024 season.
Sauber see the potential in the young Brazilian
They see Bortoleto as a driver with a moderate amount of risk and a much higher reward. He is just 19 years old and won the Formula 3 championship in his lone season in the series last year, and he is currently within reach of leading the Formula 2 championship.
Bortoleto can only get better from here on out, which is something that Sauber are intrigued by. Additionally, his wage demands will not be nearly as big as what Bottas would ask for.
With the Brazilian driver also having a home race on the calendar at Interlagos, Sauber could see the massive opportunity to capitalize on the revenue side of things once the Sao Paulo Grand Prix rolls around.
Bortoleto is a member of the McLaren Driver Development Programme, so he could use this opportunity to increase his hopes of potentially driving for McLaren eventually, in the event Lando Norris or Oscar Piastri depart from the team amid suspected rising tensions.
Binotto is looking to close in on completing Sauber's driver lineup for 2025, and the support for Bortoleto has only been increasing. Based on the reports pertaining to the 19-year-old in recent months, it makes sense to sign him over Bottas, especially as Bottas is admittedly not a fan of short-term deals himself.
Sauber have already opted for experience by signing the 37-year-old Hulkenberg, so signing Bortoleto to join him would appear to be a no-brainer, especially after McLaren gave him the green light to negotiate with the team.
With Sauber being one of just two teams that have not finalized their lineup for next season (technically three, depending on Red Bull’s situation), all eyes will be on them as they look to make a decision in the coming weeks.